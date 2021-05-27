Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Response to questioning the evidence for a Janus-faced nature of adult neurogenesis in Alzheimer's disease

By Xiaoqing Zhang
cell.com
 21 days ago

Adult hippocampal neurogenesis (AHN) is impaired in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and AD patients (. ). An obvious assumption, therefore, is that enhancing AHN will ameliorate, while inhibiting AHN will exacerbate, the pathology and memory deficits in AD. Recently, we examined the effects of inhibiting AHN on synaptic and cognitive functions in AD mice by using two AD models with two approaches to inhibit AHN. Our data suggest that inhibiting AHN improved synaptic and cognitive functions in AD mice (

www.cell.com
