The Return of the Ultimate Fighter: Volkanovski vs. Ortega to begin on June 1

What a shame it was that the most “no nonsense” man in UFC history wasn’t active in the TUF era. With The Return of The Ultimate Fighter now airing, fans are spending time thinking of their favorite TUF moments, alumni and much more. Hypotheticals pop up frequently: “What if Jon Jones would have been accepted to TUF?” among others. One thing that’s not explored enough is what would have happened if TUF would have been around in the early days of the sport?