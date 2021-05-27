Cancel
The Return of the Ultimate Fighter: Volkanovski vs. Ortega to begin on June 1

By Jake Nichols
thebodylockmma.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ultimate Fighter returns on June 1 with new episodes set to drop weekly on ESPN+. Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter will feature UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and #2 ranked featherweight Brian Ortega. The season is aptly named “The Return of the Ultimate Fighter” after the iconic reality television show stopped production after The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters featuring coaches Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum was filmed in late 2018.

