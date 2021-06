Apparently, researchers at the University of Cambridge have discovered that cricket bats made from bamboo are the future of the game, producing a bat that is 22 per cent stiffer, is more sustainable, that provides a larger sweet spot and is cheaper to produce.It all sounds very promising for the spread of cricket, but in the meantime, there’s no better sound to many across the UK than leather on willow, as the ball rips away from the bat to the boundary. At least, that’s the theory: more often than not, the sound is leather on the wicket and a long...