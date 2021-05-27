Cancel
American Mensa Selects Los Angeles Toddler As Its Youngest Member

 30 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The American Mensa society selected their youngest member. Mensa society members claim really high IQs and 2-year-old Kashe Quest ranked in the top 2% of the country. The toddler knows how to read, speak Spanish, English and sign. She can name every U.S. state on the map. Can you? She picks out elements on the periodic table and can count to 100. She has to count higher to reach her IQ, however, because it's 146. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

