Memorial Day - Refuse & Recycling Collection Schedule

southwindsor-ct.gov
 19 days ago

Town Offices will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021, in observance of Memorial Day. There will be no refuse and recycling collection day on Monday, May 31, 2021. If your refuse collection day is on Monday, it will be picked up on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The collection will be delayed by one day only throughout the week. BULKY WASTE COLLECTION IS ON THE WEEK OF MONDAY, JUNE 7, 2021. To avoid a missed pick-up please have the container's curbside the night before or no later than 7:00 a.m. of the collection day.

www.southwindsor-ct.gov
#Memorial Day#Waste Collection#Town Offices
