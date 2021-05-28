Cancel
The Weeknd, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa continue award dominance at iHeartRadio ceremony

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd has continued vindicating his Grammys criticism after picking up the night's biggest gong at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. He picked up song of the year at the bash, for his viral smash Blinding Lights, which he closed out the SuperBowl half-time show with earlier in the year, as well as scooping male artist of the year.

