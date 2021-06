Newlywed bliss! Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who tied the knot in May after being engaged for five months, recently stepped out for their first public appearance since getting hitched. A source exclusively tells E! News that the married couple enjoyed a date night with a few friends this past weekend at Wolfgang Puck's restaurant inside the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, Calif. "They were with other friends and had a long dinner and spent the entire evening at the hotel," the insider shares of their get-together on Saturday, June 5. According to the source, the newlyweds weren't afraid to put their love on display during their outing. "Ari and Dalton were very giddy throughout...