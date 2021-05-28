Memorial Day Weekend 2021 Kicks Off a Summer for the Books
While many New Yorkers decamped for Miami this past winter, the Hamptons are shaping up to be the place to be this summer — even more so than in past years. In Montauk, popular Flatiron sports bar Bounce has landed in the former Sloppy Tuna space. “The phones have been literally ringing off the hook for the past two weeks,” says chef Sean Olnowich, who is helming the kitchen at Bounce Beach Montauk. This summer the prime oceanside location is getting an upgrade through craft cocktails, elevated food menu and a slate of buzzy programming. Dishes on the menu at Bounce Montauk include Korean-style mussels with kimchi, local catch fish tacos, and lobster rolls with “beach spice.” The restaurant will also run a dedicated lobster roll take-out bar on the water for easy snacking.www.aol.com