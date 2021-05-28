Man critically injured in a motorcycle crash in northwest Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On early Thursday morning, a motorcycle crash left a man in critical condition.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department mentioned that the single-vehicle crash took pace just before 12:30 a.m. May 27 on N. Durango Drive, north of Grand Montecito Parkway. According to police, a 2009 BMW motorcycle was heading northbound on Durango when it struck a raised median, throwing off the bike rider in the process.

On arrival, first responders rushed the male rider to University Medical Center in critical condition, LVMPD said. Authorities have not provided any other information about the crash and the identity of the injured motorcyclist has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

May 28, 2021

Source: fox5vegas.com

