Las Vegas, NV

Man critically injured in a motorcycle crash in northwest Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
 18 days ago
On early Thursday morning, a motorcycle crash left a man in critical condition.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department mentioned that the single-vehicle crash took pace just before 12:30 a.m. May 27 on N. Durango Drive, north of Grand Montecito Parkway. According to police, a 2009 BMW motorcycle was heading northbound on Durango when it struck a raised median, throwing off the bike rider in the process.

On arrival, first responders rushed the male rider to University Medical Center in critical condition, LVMPD said. Authorities have not provided any other information about the crash and the identity of the injured motorcyclist has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

May 28, 2021

Source: fox5vegas.com

Related
Las Vegas, NV
Nationwide Report

A car struck and injured a pedestrian at Nellis, Vegas Valley (Las Vegas, NV)

On Monday morning, a pedestrian suffered injuries after being hit by a car in the east Las Vegas Valley. According to officials, the incident took place at about 4:40 a.m. at Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. Reports indicated that a pedestrian was crossing Nellis when a vehicle struck them. On arrival, emergency crews transported the victim to a hospital with non-critical injuries.
Reno, NV
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run crash left 2 people injured in Reno (Reno, NV)

On Monday morning, two people received serious injuries following a hit-and-run crash in Reno. According to officials, the incident took place at about 1:15 a.m. at Kietzke Lane and Vassar Street. Officers reported that a pickup struck an SUV as a result of which the SUV was sent into the parking lot of Carl’s Jr. Emergency crews had to cut out the vehicle to extricate the two people inside it. The woman in the SUV suffered critical injuries while the man is expected to survive.
Fallon, NV
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle accident killed 1 person on West Williams Avenue near Fallon (Fallon, NV)

On Monday afternoon, one person lost their life following a multi-vehicle pile-up near Fallon. Officials actively responded to the crash scene on West Williams Avenue and Casey Road near Fallon wherein two cars and a pickup truck were involved. According to reports, a Chevy Silverado rear-ended two cars as a result of which the driver of the Chevy Silverado died at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed at this time. As of now, officials have not provided any other details regarding the crash.
Modesto, CA
Nationwide Report

A 32-year-old Stockton man killed in a rollover crash on Highway 99 (Modesto, CA)

A 32-year-old Stockton man killed in a rollover crash on Highway 99 (Modesto, CA) On Sunday, a 32-year-old Stockton man was killed in a rollover accident on Highway 99. The authorities actively responded to the crash scene at 2:12 a.m. south of Pelandale Avenue. Officers said that the victim veered off the right side of the highway and went into a ditch. His vehicle, a 1996 Acura Integra flipped over several times as a result which he was thrown off from the car.
Reno, NV
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash killed a motorcyclist on Geiger Grade (Reno, NV)

On Saturday afternoon, a motorcyclist lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Geiger Grade near the summit. The fatal incident took place just before noon wherein a motorcyclist was involved. According to bystanders, the bike rider failed to maintain his lane or negotiate a corner, and he struck a guardrail. The force of the collision threw the person off the motorcycle.
Los Angeles County, CA
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 59-year-old Darryl Hatcher who died in Antelope Valley motorcycle crash (Antelope Valley, CA)

Authorities identified 59-year-old Darryl Hatcher who died in Antelope Valley motorcycle crash (Antelope Valley, CA) Authorities identified 59-year-old Darryl Hatcher, a resident of La Canada Flintridge, as the motorcyclist who died Saturday night after his bike struck another motorcycle from behind on the Aerospace (14) Highway in the Antelope Valley.
Reno, NV
Nationwide Report

A rollover crash injured 3 people on West Moana Lane (Reno, NV)

On Saturday, three people suffered injuries after a rollover accident in the area of West Moana Lane and Lymbery Street. Reno Fire Department actively responded to the news of a two vehicle crash in the area of West Moana Lane and Lymbery Street moments before 7 p.m. On arrival, officials located an involved vehicle that had flipped over, and three people were pinned inside. Officials rescued the people and then took them to the hospital with major injuries. Emergency crews have not provided any update about the status of their injuries.