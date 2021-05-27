Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

German scientists claim to have solved Covid vaccine blood-clot puzzle

By Abbianca Makoni
msn.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman scientists claim to have discovered why some coronavirus vaccines cause blood clots. The researchers said Covid-19 vaccines that employ adenovirus vectors - cold viruses used to deliver vaccine material - send some of their payload into the nucleus of cells. Some of the instructions for making coronavirus proteins can...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clot#Blood Clots#Coronavirus Vaccine#German#Covid#Johnson Johnson#Goethe University#The Financial Times#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Moderna
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

AstraZeneca vaccine will only be given to over-60s while younger Australians will be given the Pfizer jab - after 12 blood clotting cases in the past week

Australia will only give the AstraZeneca vaccine to over-60s after seven people in their 50s developed rare blood clots due to the jab in the past week. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation advised Health Minister Greg Hunt to increase the minimum age for the Oxford University jab from 50 to 60 on Thursday.
Worldbirminghamnews.net

Chinese Scientists Developing Inhalable COVID Vaccine

Chinese state media report that scientists are developing an inhalable, fine-mist COVID-19 vaccine. The Chinese Food and Drug Administration has approved the vaccine for expanded clinical trials and is applying for emergency use of the vaccine. Also in China, Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use for...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Mum of three 'died with blood clots' after AstraZeneca Covid vaccination

A mother of three and key worker has tragically died with blood clots after having an early Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination. Her partner of eight years – who believes she would still be alive if she hadn't had the jab – has now decided to speak out after hearing about the death of BBC Newcastle radio presenter Lisa Shaw, who died in similar circumstances.
Sciencedrmalcolmkendrick.org

COVID19 – the spike protein and blood clotting

When COVID19 came along I was in the midst of writing my latest book on heart disease. What causes it – and what does not. One section I was working on covers the wide range of conditions known as the vasculitis(es). I could immediately see a whole series of connections between COVID19, spike proteins, the immune system and blood clots. Some of which are deeply concerning, for reasons that should become apparent.
Sciencealethonews.com

Vaccinated Blood – The Dilemma Of COVID’s Experimental Transfusions

Should we have the right to refuse a blood transfusion from the vaccinated for COVID-19? What about organs donated by the vaccinated?. In most nations anyone vaccinated for COVID-19 can donate blood immediately or shortly after being vaccinated despite the fact that the experimental product may induce life-threatening disorders in the recipients.
Public HealthPosted by
Medical Daily

What Are The Blood Clots Associated With The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine? 4 Questions Answered

Two vaccines – the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. and the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe – have been linked to an increased chance of a rare type of blood clot. Researchers are investigating what causes these clots and are starting to propose some answers. Dr. Mousumi Som, a professor of medicine at Oklahoma State University, explains what these rare clots are and how they are forming after people get vaccinated.
Medical ScienceMedPage Today

Brain Vein Clots Less Likely With Vaccine Than With Severe COVID

Severe COVID-19 has led to a higher rate of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) than COVID-19 vaccination, a study affirmed. The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine had a CVST rate of 0.9 per million (99% CI 0.2-2.3 per million) as of April 13, 2021, when the CDC reported six cases out of 6.85 million vaccinated people.
ScienceNewsTarget

Spike protein variants in coronavirus vaccines are the root cause of blood clots, new study finds

German researchers claim to have solved the mystery behind the blood clots caused by the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines. In a preprint article posted May 26 on Research Square, the team reported that the problem lies with the adenovirus vectors used by the two vaccines to deliver genetic instructions inside cells. The researchers said that due to the mechanisms involved in this type of technology, mutant versions of the spike protein are generated in the nucleus and are then secreted outside of cells. They believe that it is these mutant proteins that trigger the blood clots in healthy people who received the AstraZeneca or J&J vaccines.
Women's Healththaienquirer.com

Is there a link between taking birth control pills, getting the vaccine, and blood clots?

With the government’s mass vaccination campaign kicking off this week, Thais all over the country have been flocking to their designated vaccination sites to get inoculated. As of Wednesday, a total of 3.67 million people have been inoculated. Yet questions and concerns surrounding the vaccines remain: are they really safe for everyone? And what severe harms do they cause?
Sciencemarket.us

Scientists Find Out Why AstraZeneca And Johnson & Johnson COVID19 Shots Might Be Causing Blood Clots

Rare blood clot cases that are linked to AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID19 vaccines have been a huge matter of concern for health experts. However, scientists have been able to find out what might be the reason behind the issue. Experts from Germany have been studying the effects of these vaccines on people and rare blood clot cases for a long time. They have said that vaccines that deliver adenovirus vector into the body can lead bits of coronavirus proteins to enter the nucleus and break up in some people. Adenovirus vectors are cold viruses that are used to insert the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into the nucleus of the cell, said the experts. They have said that later, the fragments of the virus can enter into the bloodstream and lead to blood clotting. The authors of the report have said that some rare clusters in the bloodstream can turn severe if the blood clots start affecting vital organs in the body. As per the new study, the fragments of coronavirus that are delivered in the nucleus instead of the fluid around it start acting as a protein factory. The life cycle of adenovirus also includes the infection of cells, entry of the adenovirus vectors into the nucleus, and ensuing gene transcription by the host transcription mechanism. Here comes the problem, as the viral piece of DNA cannot be transcripted inside of the nucleus. The study has not been peer-reviewed yet.
Worldnewsnationusa.com

NSW woman’s blood clot death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

A woman in New South Wales has died of a rare blood clotting condition after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the Therapeutic Goods Administration has reported. The TGA said since last week, there have been four confirmed cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) which are “likely” linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
TravelThe People's Voice

vaccinated banned from air travel in Russia and Spain due to blood clots

Link: https://tapnewswire.com/2021/06/vaksinnated-banned-from-air-travel-in-russia-and-spain-due-to-blood-clots/. Spain and Russia warning people who have been vaccinated should not travel. COVID-19 vaccinated people can be excluded from air travel warning that vaccinated people may not be allowed to travel because of the danger of blood clots.
Gainesville, FLslashdot.org

Parents Sent Their Kids' Masks to a Lab for Analysis. Here's What They Found

A group of parents in Gainesville, FL, concerned about potential harms from masks, submitted six face masks to a lab for analysis. The resulting report found that five masks were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria. No viruses were detected on the masks, although the test is capable of detecting viruses.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Saginaw News

After developing rare blood clots post coronavirus vaccine, Michigan man wants more awareness

Kent Herrick spent two months in and out of the hospital with a rare but serious blood clotting condition following his COVID-19 vaccine. Given a do-over, the 52-year-old Saline native said he’d still get the vaccine, given that his underlying health conditions could cause serious illness if he were to get coronavirus. But, he’d like to see more effort from those pushing the vaccine’s safety profile to highlight the potential adverse reactions for those, like him, who have a history of immune system issues.
Public HealthNewsTarget

What do Covid-19 vaccines, canola oil and margarine have in common? They all clog your blood

When it comes to blood clots and coagulation, clotting factors are proteins found in the blood that work together to make a blood clot, to keep you from bleeding out. But what happens to humans when their blood clots unnaturally, where there is no cut, inside their blood vessels that deliver oxygen and nutrients to vital organs, including the brain? Nearly all medical doctors in America understand that when plaques and tangles in the tissues of the brain accumulate between nerve cells, the result is neurodegenerative. Science proves that these abnormal clusters of sticky chemical proteins and these “spike proteins” can quickly build up and block your brain signals, plus block your heart from doing its job, often leading to heart inflammation, as we’re seeing all across the United States like an epidemic itself, ever since the dirty Covid jabs began.