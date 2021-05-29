Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Latest On Jaguars’ Tim Tebow

By Zachary Links
profootballrumors.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you might have heard, the Jaguars signed Tim Tebow earlier this month. According to head coach Urban Meyer & Co., Tebow will be competing for a roster spot as a tight end. But, around the league, executives believe that Tebow is actually being groomed as more of a wildcat quarterback (Twitter link via ESPN’s Dianna Russini).

www.profootballrumors.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Dianna Russini
Person
Tyler Davis
Person
Luke Farrell
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quarterback#Jags#Urban Meyer Co#Espn#Pfr#Usa Today Sports Images#Tim Tebow Make Jaguars#The League#Roster Flexibility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFL247Sports

Urban Meyer suggests Tim Tebow deal could happen very soon

The media pressed new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer regarding the reports of an expected Tim Tebow signing to the training camp roster. Is the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner headed back to the NFL? Tebow has not played in an NFL game since 2012 as a quarterback for the New York Jets. The now 33-year-old has a longstanding relationship with Meyer, as the pair won two national championships together at Florida in 2006 and 2008.
NFLchatsports.com

3 SF 49ers who could switch positions like Tim Tebow

Dec 26, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) warms up prior to facing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports. With Tim Tebow playing as a tight end now, Niner Noise has some fun looking at 49ers players who...
NFLCincy Jungle

The Bengals’ new uniforms have Chad Johnson wanting to pull a Tim Tebow

I’m not sure there have been many athletes in the history of sports rep a city harder than Chad Johnson reps Cincinnati. After spending a decade in the Queen City, Johnson has stayed consistently in the media by either betting on UFC fights, tweeting about meeting up with receivers, or more recently, announcing that he’s going to fight on the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul card.
NFLvegasodds.com

Will Tim Tebow Work Out in the NFL?

The last time we saw Tim Tebow play in an NFL game was December 17th, 2012 when he came in for a drive for the New York Jets versus Tennessee Titans. He managed 15 yards on three rush attempts. Nine years later, Tebow is back in the NFL after signing...
NFLESPN

Logan Thomas an example for Tim Tebow in transition to tight end for Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The toughest part of Logan Thomas' transition from quarterback to tight end was saying yes. He had been highly recruited in high school, finished his career at Virginia Tech as the school’s all-time leading passer and was good enough to get drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals. Being a quarterback was his identity. He always had been one and was always going to be one.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Thank heaven

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. So, Etienne is working out at wide receiver? What gives?. Ah, here we are … knee deep in the latest "Jaguars Controversy." This one arose when Head Coach Urban Meyer said Saturday that rookie running back Travis Etienne was working out during 2021 Rookie Minicamp this week at wide receiver. On cue, some Jaguars observers – and a slew of national-media types – weighed in about the apparent ludicrousness of the move. It's honestly hard to remember a more overblown story, or more of a mass overreaction to a Jaguars-related event (EDITOR'S NOTE: It's actually not that hard and frankly is remarkably easy). The plan from the time the Jaguars selected Etienne No. 25 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft was to play him as a hybrid wide receiver/running back—not just a running back. Meyer referred to him as a "slash"-type player on draft weekend and said this Saturday: "We felt the worst-case scenario you have a running back with the skill-set of a wide receiver, and the best-case scenario you have a hybrid player who can do both." Etienne presumably knows how to run and would benefit very little from taking handoffs during an 18-player minicamp. Perhaps he might benefit a tad more from running routes in such an environment? Anyone. Anyone? Bueller?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: What Ian Rapoport Is Hearing About Tim Tebow

When Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tim Tebow earlier this off-season, practically no one gave the former Heisman winner a legitimate chance to actually make the official 53-man roster for the 2021 season. While that still may prove true, NFL insider Ian Rapoport is hearing Tebow’s odds are better than you think.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Was Asked About Tim Tebow’s Chance Of Making Jaguars

Tim Tebow has been dominating the headlines ever since he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though it’s way too early to determine if he’ll be on the Week 1 roster, head coach Urban Meyer did have a promising update on the former Heisman Trophy winner. During an appearance on The...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Urban Meyer details why Jaguars signed Tim Tebow, shot at making team

Tim Tebow will play a hybrid role for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season and coach Urban Meyer is hoping to clear up any misconceptions on why the former Florida great was added to his franchise during his first campaign. With media expectations suggesting Tebow won't make the team's 53-man roster this fall, Meyer touched on that topic and how his former player's signing came about this week.
NFLprofootballrumors.com

PFR Originals: Tebow, Chiefs, Snyder

In case you missed it, here’s a look back at some of our recent originals:. Tim Tebow hasn’t played in a regular season game since 2012, when he was with the Jets. Now, he’s vying for a spot on the Jaguars’ roster. Will he pull it off? Sam Robinson asked PFR readers to weigh in and, so far, ~46% of you say that the former University of Florida standout will make the cut. Meanwhile, about 25% say he’ll make the practice squad and ~30% think that he’ll be released outright.
NFLTimes and Democrat

COMMENTARY: The Tim Tebow controversy

Everyone seems to have an opinion on Urban Meyer’s decision to sign Tim Tebow to the roster of the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars. The all-knowing Charles Barkley pontificated that Tebow failed as a quarterback in the NFL and as a Minor League Baseball player — so Sir Charles encourages Tebow to not embarrass himself and just hang it up.
NFLchatsports.com

Urban Meyer: 'Very Difficult' for Tim Tebow to Make Jaguars; 'Uncharted Water'

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer offered an honest take on the likelihood of Tim Tebow making the team's Week 1 roster. Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra), Meyer said it will be "very difficult" for Tebow to make the team because "this is uncharted water" with the 34-year-old attempting to play tight end for the first time in his career.