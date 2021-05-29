Kentucky Kingdom's Hurricane Bay opens as summer season begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The KFC Yum! Center and Rabbit Hole are partnering to offer the venue’s first-ever Sip & Savor: Bourbon and Dining Experience at the arena on June 17. Guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience with this unique tasting event that features Rabbit Hole Bourbon and a savory dinner and dessert menu. Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole’s founder and whiskey maker, will share the story of how he created Rabbit Hole and will talk about the brand’s growth at the event. Rabbit Hole will also have a pop-up shop on-site.