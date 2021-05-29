Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky Kingdom's Hurricane Bay opens as summer season begins

By Bryce Shreve
spectrumnews1.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thrill seekers and water lovers rejoice: Hurricane Bay, Kentucky Kingdom’s dynamic waterpark attraction, opened Saturday, May 29, symbolizing the kickoff of the park’s summer season. The waterpark, a longtime summer tradition for regional families, features over two dozen attractions for guests of all ages, including two kids play areas, two wave pools, three slide towers, and two river tube attractions.

spectrumnews1.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
River, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Greg Fischer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Kingdom#Restaurants#Ky#Giant Wheel#Person Hurricane Bay#Hurricane Bay Waterpark#Extended Park Hours#Attractions Guests#Ky#Tickets#Thrill Seekers#July#Countless Memories#Gov Andy Beshear#Vaccinated Guests#Time#Unvaccinated Guests
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisville, KYlanereport.com

KFC Yum! Center to host bourbon and dining experience in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The KFC Yum! Center and Rabbit Hole are partnering to offer the venue’s first-ever Sip & Savor: Bourbon and Dining Experience at the arena on June 17. Guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience with this unique tasting event that features Rabbit Hole Bourbon and a savory dinner and dessert menu. Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole’s founder and whiskey maker, will share the story of how he created Rabbit Hole and will talk about the brand’s growth at the event. Rabbit Hole will also have a pop-up shop on-site.
Louisville, KYWave 3

Cicadas emerge across WAVE Country after 17 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many have heard the buzz: Cicadas are expected to return in a dozen states after a 17-year slumber in the ground. The arrival of Brood X cicadas has been a long-awaited event for some like the owner of IdleWild Butterfly Farm, entomologist Blair Leano-Helvey. “There ya...
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

They're back! 17 year cicadas begin to emerge in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Brood X cicadas have begun to emerge in parts of Louisville after spending 17 years below ground. The last time the periodical cicadas appeared in the area was back in 2004. The cicadas were covering many trees and headstones at Cave Hill Cemetery Monday morning. Horticulture...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Barbarella nightclub in downtown Louisville up for sale for $2M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular nightclub in downtown Louisville is up for sale. Barbarella Louisville was listed at $2 million on Monday by Gant Hill & Associates. The nightclub at 116 E. Main St. closed in mid-March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and only reopened briefly last July before closing once again, according to its Facebook page.
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

Comedian Jeff Dunham bringing tour to KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedian Jeff Dunham is returning to the KFC Yum! Center as part of his new touring performances. Dunham, a ventriloquist known for his stand-up comedy, will perform at the arena in downtown Louisville on Wednesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. His tour "Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?" travels throughout the U.S. this year.
Louisville, KYwymt.com

As states ease COVID restrictions, couples race to the altar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here comes the bride, thousands of them, now rushing down the aisle. After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. “It’s really a lot more optimistic now because COVID is calming down,” said Jessica Whitaker, a...
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Louisville this July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to Louisville this July in what will be the KFC Yum! Center's first touring event performance with 100% capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Dunham will perform at the Yum! Center as part of his "JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?" tour July 14, bringing...