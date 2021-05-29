Kentucky Kingdom's Hurricane Bay opens as summer season begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thrill seekers and water lovers rejoice: Hurricane Bay, Kentucky Kingdom’s dynamic waterpark attraction, opened Saturday, May 29, symbolizing the kickoff of the park’s summer season. The waterpark, a longtime summer tradition for regional families, features over two dozen attractions for guests of all ages, including two kids play areas, two wave pools, three slide towers, and two river tube attractions.spectrumnews1.com