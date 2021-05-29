Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until further notice. * At 7:35 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 4.1 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:35 PM CDT Saturday was 4.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 2.7 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Goos Ferry Road becomes impassable. Calcasieu River from the Saltwater Barrier to the parish line may be closed to recreational boat traffic. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 4.1 Sat 7 pm CDT 3.8 3.5 3.2