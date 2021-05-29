Flood Warning issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Oberlin. * Until Monday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Saturday was 14.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 11.6 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Oberlin 13.0 13.9 Sat 8 pm CDT 13.1 12.5 12.0