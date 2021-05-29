Cancel
Rapides Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS

 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 20:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Saturday was 13.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.5 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Some roads upstream from Glenmora, including Strothers Crossing Road near the community of Calcasieu and Price Crossing Road near Hineston have two to three feet of water over the road and are subject to being closed. Flooding of forested areas near the river will also occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 13.1 Sat 7 pm CDT 12.9 12.8 12.6

County
Rapides Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Hineston, LA
City
Glenmora, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
