CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

About Shoreline Area News

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAgenda adopted by unanimous consent. Case numbers continue to improve in Shoreline. Shoreline residents have done an exceptional job protecting our community. Unfortunately, we have had our 100th death from COVID-19 and we mourn the loss of every person who has died from this pandemic. Governor Inslee has announced...

www.shorelineareanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
shorelineareanews.com

Lake Forest Park Council Candidate John Lebo

Ballots were mailed October 16, 2021 for the November 2 general election. Jon Lebo is running for council position 3, currently held by John Wright, who is retiring at the end of his term. Lebo's opponent is Stephanie Angelis. Hi, I am Jon Lebo, I am running for Lake Forest...
HOMELESS
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline Council Candidate John Ramsdell

Ballots will be mailed October 15, 2021 for the November 2 general election. John Ramsdell is running unopposed for Shoreline City Council position 1, currently held by Keith McGlashan, who is retiring at the end of his term. John's statement. I hold a passionate belief that good government strives to...
ELECTIONS
CBS Chicago

Dozens Of Chicago Firefighters, Water Department Workers Sue To Block City’s Vaccine Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago is facing yet another lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city workers, as dozens of firefighters and water department workers are asking a federal judge to block the mandate. The lawsuit, filed in federal court on Thursday by attorney Jonathan Lubin, seeks to prevent the city from requiring workers to disclose their vaccination status or be disciplined for not being vaccinated. The lawsuit states that the plaintiffs could lose their jobs over their “deeply held beliefs that they should not take the COVID-19 vaccine.” The city’s policy required all city employees to report their vaccination...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mayor: City Employees Must Get COVID Vaccine By End Of 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Nearly 4,000 city workers in St. Paul must get the vaccine by the end of the year, Mayor Melvin Carter announced Thursday. There isn’t a routine testing alternative, making it one of the strictest policies in the state. In a video announcement, Carter said employees need to get vaccinated by Dec. 31, unless they qualify for certain medical or religious exemptions. By mid-January, workers need to submit proof of vaccination, the mayor’s spokesman Peter Leggett said, or they “will not be able to work and may be subject to discipline.” “Not getting vaccinated poses a significant risk to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eminent Domain#Land Use#Affordable Housing#Financial Aid#Shoreline Area News#State#Washingtonians#The Parks Tree Board#The Planning Commission#Community Services#Cbdg#Hopelink Services#Aurora Avenue N#Compass Housing#The City Council
CBS Austin

Details about park area at the focus of Proposition B

Austin voters will see Proposition B on their ballot for the November election. Not to be confused with the last Prop B, which reinstated the ban on public camping, this election Prop B focuses on allowing the city to swap public parkland for other potential parkland. If voters pass Proposition...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
shorelineareanews.com

Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meeting Tuesday is a double-header

The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) has exceeded itself for its meeting on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 (7-9pm on Zoom). They will present not one, but two programs. First will be Shoreline City staff to discuss the health of Echo Lake - something important to everyone in the watershed, from Echo Lake to Lake Ballinger to McAleer Creek to Lake Washington to Puget Sound. You get the idea.
POLITICS
Alliance Review

Area news in brief for Oct. 18

DEMS CANCEL – Alliance Area Democratic Club has canceled its Oct. 23 meeting that was to feature Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, a candidate for governor of Ohio. Cranley had a scheduling conflict. Club officials say the meeting might be rescheduled at another date.
ALLIANCE, OH
Marin Independent Journal

Milestones: Good news about Marin people

Graduation: Georgia Carey, Jillian Johns and Jacob Moeller, all of San Rafael; Katharine Joyce, of San Anselmo; Connor Scannell and Wheeler Young, both of Tiburon, and Craig Smyth, of Corte Madera, graduated from Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. Carey, Moeller, Young and Smyth received a bachelor of arts in economics. Johns received a bachelor of arts in geography. Joyce received a bachelor of arts in psychological science. Scannell received a bachelor of arts in political science.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Miserable Cities in America, According to Residents

Truth to be told, almost anyone would rather live in Malibu — the pristine California city overlooking the Pacific — than in Detroit, with its vacant homes, high poverty level, and shrinking population. Recently, people have begun to move from large coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to cities that they feel are […]
POLITICS
Thrillist

These Cities Have the Worst Rat Problems in the United States

Life in the big city isn't for everyone. There's the hustle and bustle, the high cost of living, and, of course, the rats. Typically, the rats keep to themselves, but that's not always the case. In some cities, rodents are more of a problem. Luckily we have a new study that breaks down cities across the country by most and least rat-infested.
ANIMALS
CBS Pittsburgh

‘Sounded Like A Freight Train’: Washington County Residents Say Storm Lasted Just Minutes, But Cleanup Will Go On For Days

By: KDKA’s Briana Smith and Ross Guidotti PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — One of the places hardest hit by the severe weather on Thursday night was Peters Township, Washington County. A tornado was confirmed, and the National Weather Service will be out there on Saturday to survey the damage. In the meantime, Peters Township residents are left with toppled trees, ruined roofs and wrecked wires. “We came out and saw all this destruction,” said Beverly Allridge. “It looks a mess.” Click here to look through our storm damage photo gallery. Allridge and Ben Costello live near Hill Place Road. They were watching television when...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS LA

‘Best Small Cities In America’: Just 3 Southland Communities Make Top 200

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Southland did not fare well in a new study of the best small cities to live in the nation. The study released this week the finance website WalletHub examined metrics from 1,322 cities with populations ranging between 25,000 and 100,000 people. The highest ranked Southern California small city was Yorba Linda, which came in at No. 97 overall. Newport Beach came in at No. 148. Lake Forest was No. 177. Compton came in ranked No. 1,286. Bell Gardens was No. 1,279. The top five were Sammamish, Wash., Carmel, Ind., Brentwood, Tenn., Lexington, Mass., and Reading, Mass. The study used five primary metrics to make the rankings: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety. To see the full results, click here.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy