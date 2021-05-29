Ahmed Adly Wins Nip-and-Tuck African Chess Championship

Tuesday Night Marathon is Back Live at Mechanics' Institute!. Tuesday night marked a historic night in the already storied history of the chess club, with the first live event in more than a year. It was the return of the Tuesday Night Marathon, an event that continued online since last March, and kept the lineage of the event uninterrupted. Now, it returns for live over the board FIDE and USCF rated play. Our entries were limited in capacity due to our Covid Health and Safety Plan, but we have a very solid 56 players for this event. The feeling of excitement and anticipation was in the air, from both the players and staff. We saw many of our regulars return to battle on our over 100-year old wooden tables, some with our modern DGT boards on top. We also welcomed players we had only previously met online. It was great to be back, and our players who had adjusted well over the past year with shorter time controls online, were back to the traditional TNM time control of G/120;d5. Classical chess has returned!