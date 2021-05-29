Cancel
Ahmed Adly Wins Nip-and-Tuck African Chess Championship

chess.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEgyptian GM Ahmed Adly became the African Champion on Thursday, overtaking countryman GM Bassem Amin at the finish line in the 2021 African Individual Chess Championship. The two players monopolized the tournament and were tied on 8/9, despite the presence of several grandmasters and up-and-coming talents. The event was held May 17-28 at the Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe, Malawi.

www.chess.com
