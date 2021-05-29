AEW Double or Nothing preview: The Dr. will see you now
Editor's Note: The following is an opinion-based preview and reflects that of the writer. We (well, me) are used to the beats of WWE where it’s pay-per-view rematch, rematch, rematch, and then a rushed build to the next pay-per-view. But since AEW only runs four major shows a year (special episodes of Dynamite notwithstanding), they have a longer time to build to the events like this Sunday's Double or Nothing which, for whatever reason, they don’t always like to do.www.f4wonline.com