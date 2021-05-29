AEW Double or Nothing preview: The Dr. will see you now

Hours before AEW's Double Or Nothing PPV went on the air, WWE chose then to share a video of Nia Jax squashing Britt Baker during her RAW debut on the July 25, 2016 episode. A hashtag was used promoting May's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month meaning this could have been shared any time this past month. We can't help but think this was a deliberate move to remind fans that many AEW stars "couldn't cut it" in the "big leagues," but it's also entirely possible this was a coincidence. However, we all know how petty the sports entertainment giant can be!