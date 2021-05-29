AEW Double or Nothing preview: The Dr. will see you now

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: The following is an opinion-based preview and reflects that of the writer. We (well, me) are used to the beats of WWE where it’s pay-per-view rematch, rematch, rematch, and then a rushed build to the next pay-per-view. But since AEW only runs four major shows a year (special episodes of Dynamite notwithstanding), they have a longer time to build to the events like this Sunday's Double or Nothing which, for whatever reason, they don’t always like to do.

What Happened After AEW Double Or Nothing Went Off The Air?

Following last night’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event, the Inner Circle continued to celebrate their win over the Pinnacle. Chris Jericho grabbed a microphone and said he ‘can’t stop smiling’ and loves it when the fans chant ‘AEW’. Jericho then asked Sammy Guevara how to say ‘amazing’ in Spanish and Guevara said, ‘el Amazing.’ Jericho then went on to praise the Stadium Stampede match, saying that he thought it was another success.
Kenny Omega-Jungle Boy AEW title match moved to Saturday, June 26

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will defend against Jungle Boy on a special Saturday edition of Dynamite on June 26th. Tony Khan announced the news on Busted Open Radio Friday. On the night of Double or Nothing, the match was initially announced for "two weeks" which would have put it on the weekend of June 11th. No reason for the change was given.
Cody Rhodes Responds To Fan That Criticizes His AEW Dynamite Promo

On the May 12th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes cut a promo to hype up a match against Anthony Agogo at the Double or Nothing PPV. As previously noted, Cody’s wife Brandi responded to a fan’s criticism of the promo. On Saturday afternoon, Cody responded to another fan’s...
What Double Or Nothing Said About AEW

If you read the article I penned last week about the lack of hype or more specifically, the proper build for All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view broadcast, you know I had rather low expectations ahead of the event. I also mentioned that I hoped for a quality event, and thankfully, the Khan-owned organization delivered, as the hindsight of this show could be noted as a very special event within post-pandemic professional wrestling, particularly because the crowd was wild for the vast majority of the PPV.
WWE Seemingly Took A Shot At AEW's Britt Baker Shortly Before Her Big Title Win At DOUBLE OR NOTHING

Hours before AEW's Double Or Nothing PPV went on the air, WWE chose then to share a video of Nia Jax squashing Britt Baker during her RAW debut on the July 25, 2016 episode. A hashtag was used promoting May's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month meaning this could have been shared any time this past month. We can't help but think this was a deliberate move to remind fans that many AEW stars "couldn't cut it" in the "big leagues," but it's also entirely possible this was a coincidence. However, we all know how petty the sports entertainment giant can be!
AEW Double or Nothing 2021: How to watch, start times and B/R Live

On Sunday night Kenny Omega defends his AEW Championship against both Pac and cult classic Orange Cassidy in a triple threat match. (Check out the results here.) It takes place at Double or Nothing, a pay-per-view that’s a big deal for AEW. It’s the promotion’s first show to take place in front of a full-capacity live crowd since the pandemic began. WrestleMania showed how much a live crowd can make a difference, so it’s exciting to have that element back.
Speak Now: AEW Double or Nothing live event experience

Denise Salcedo is back, doing a 1 hour and 30 minute stream covering AEW Double or Nothing 2021 based on her live experience attending the show! Denise not only shares her opinions on the events that unfolded but also shares insight on what it was like attending the show in person and adds information gathered from the AEW post media scrum. Plus, she also engages with both Twitch and YouTube live viewers!
VIP AUDIO 5/31 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Double or Nothing media scrum details, what Tony Khan and others said, plus New Japan-WWE reports and Tony’s response, Reigns, Montez, Bayley, Seth, NJPW Title scene (92 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:. AEW Double or Nothing media scrum details, what Tony Khan and other said. New Japan-WWE reports and Tony’s...
Hikaru Shida Thanks Fans After Her AEW Double Or Nothing Loss

Hikaru Shida lost the AEW Women’s Title to Britt Baker at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. After the match, Shida took to social media to thank the fans:. “It was an honor to be the champ in the world-wide hard time, I...
Top Three Moments from AEW Double Or Nothing 2021

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) had their big pay-per-view last night, Double or Nothing. This year’s Double or Nothing was arguably one of the best pay-per-view’s AEW has ever put on. It featured many surprises and a lot of very good matches. Consequently, it was hard coming up with the three top moments.
The Young Bucks Mock Roman Reigns and The Shield at AEW Double or Nothing

As previously reported, The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Titles at AEW Double or Nothing, defeating the team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. At one point in the match, the two mocked Moxley’s former WWE stable The Shield by doing the fist-bump pose. Later on, Nick Jackson lifted Moxley for a double powerbomb while Matt did Roman Reigns’ taunt, but Moxley escaped the move.
Anthony Ogogo Was Robbed and Hot Takes of AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Results

Sunday's All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing pay-per-view was filled with memorable moments and entertaining matches, but it was not without its faults. Before we get to some hot takes, here is a rundown of the results:. Serena Deeb defeated Riho. Adam Page defeated Bryan Cage. The Young Bucks defeated...
AEW Double Or Nothing PPV Early Numbers

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that early numbers indicate that this year’s Double or Nothing is set to be AEW’s second biggest PPV behind this year’s Revolution. Revolution reportedly drew record numbers for AEW. The show did a record 125,000 buys. Last year’s Double...
Note On When AEW Double or Nothing Stadium Stampede Match Was Taped

AEW held its Double or Nothing PPV last night, with The Inner Circle defeating The Pinnacle in the main event in the second-ever Stadium Stampede match. Fightful Select reports that the bulk of the match was taped on Thursday, with some additional footage taped on Friday. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach...