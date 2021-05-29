Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

Two Wolves earn All-Region recognition

By Newberry Observer
Posted by 
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 16 days ago

NEWBERRY — Two Newberry College men’s lacrosse players were named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) South All-Region Team. Senior Kyle Dunklee won first team honors at midfield and junior Tim Roesler earned third team honors at long-stick midfield.

Dunklee and Roesler also won South Atlantic Conference postseason awards. Dunklee was a first-teamer and Roesler was on the second team.

Roesler proved he was one of the best long-pole midfielders in the region by reeling in third team honors. The transfer from Howard Community College started 11 games for the Wolves and played in all 12. He caused 19 turnovers in 2021, tied for the seventh-most in the conference. He also scooped up 32 ground balls.

Roesler led a Newberry defense that held opponents to 7.57 goals per game in wins. He also scored three goals on the season. In a 12-10 loss to #15 Queens, he caused three turnovers and had four ground balls. He scored a goal against Coker while grabbing a season-high eight ground balls with three caused turnovers.

Dunklee was also an All-American, named by the USA Lacrosse Magazine. He lead the Wolves with 55 points, 31 goals, and 24 assists. His 55 points were good enough for eighth in the conference while his 31 goals were tied for eleventh and 24 assists were tied for fourth. Dunklee had the most points, goals, and assists by a midfielder in the conference.

Dunklee’s 31 goals in 2021 are the fourth most in a single season by a Newberry player, and his 24 assists and 55 points are both the third most. For his career, the senior from Pearland, Texas ranks third all-time in goals with 54 and second all-time with both 40 assists and 94 points. He had nine hat tricks in his Newberry career which ties him for the second-most in program history.

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

234
Followers
399
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Newberry, SC
Newberry, SC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Atlantic Conference#Two Wolves#Ground Game#Usila#Howard Community College#All American#The Usa Lacrosse Magazine#Two Newberry College#South All Region Team#Long Stick Midfield#Turnovers#Recognition#Program History#Men#Senior Kyle Dunklee#Community#Pearland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Whitmire, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Whitmire baseball loses at Upper State

WHITMIRE — The Wolverines baseball team dropped game one of the Upper State Championship Series by a score of 11-1 on May 25. This was the first game of a best-of-three series. Joseph Dillard (0-3) took the loss throwing 4.2 innings and giving up five earned runs. Whitmire mustered only...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Luckett named head women’s golf coach at UNC Pembroke

NEWBERRY — Newberry women’s golf head coach Hannah Luckett has announced her resignation to accept the women’s golf head coaching position at UNC-Pembroke. “It has been an honor to coach at Newberry College over the past four seasons,” said Luckett. “I have enjoyed the opportunity to coach some very talented players, and I wish all current and future Lady Wolves the very best.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Towery named All-Region Second Team

NEWBERRY — After putting up historic numbers during the 2021 season, senior Hannah Towery has picked up yet another postseason award, this one coming courtesy of the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA), which named her to their All-Southeast Region Second Team. This is the second time in her career...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Dunklee earns All-American honors

NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior midfielder Kyle Dunklee is the first Newberry men’s lacrosse player to be named an All-American from USA Lacrosse Magazine. He earned third team All-American honors. Dunklee’s All-American award comes after he lead the Wolves with 55 points, 31 goals, and 24 assists. His 55 points...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Wolves name Rodgers men’s basketball assistant coach

NEWBERRY — Newberry Head Basketball Coach Jason Taylor announced the hiring of South Carolina native, Stephen Rodgers, as an assistant basketball coach. “Stephen is going to do a great job for our program and Newberry College,” Taylor said. “His familiarity with the state growing up nearby and having played for one of the best coaches at any level in Coach Whipple, the quality of programs he’s already been a part of in various roles as a college coach, as well as his extensive recruiting contacts makes him a homerun hire for us. I was very sad to see Coach Quinn leave, as he has been an integral part of our program in every way and impossible to replace. Having said that, I am thankful we can add a coach with Stephen’s abilities to fill the position. We are excited to welcome Coach Rodgers back home to South Carolina.”
Prosperity, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Farmer signs to USC Union

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior Albert Farmer, 17, recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball at USC Union, the same school his older brother Preston Farmer signed to in 2017. Albert Farmer has been playing baseball since he was two years old and has been playing for...
GolfPosted by
Newberry Observer

MCHS golf eighth at State

Members of the MCHS boys’ golf team pictured are: Blake Mueller, Luke Hammond, Coach Levi Joiner, Will Fellers, Carter Hendrix, Miller Gilliam, Rhett Brigman, Harmon Vinson, Gary Wilbanks (behind). The team was led by junior Luke Hammond who shot 73, 76 to finish top 10 and earn All-State honors. PROSPERITY...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

A Special Thank You

We have completed our athletic seasons. You have read all the game recaps on NewberryWolves.com, or perhaps you heard Jimmie Coggins on WKDK updating our listeners to everything happening with Newberry College athletics. All of us have endured a very challenging time that COVID-19 delivered. It was, and still is,...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

In memory of Will Blackmon

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Exchange Club recently presented a check for $500 to the family of the late Will Blackmon for the William C. Blackmon Athletic Memorial Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to the advancement of athletics at Newberry College in Blackmon’s memory, Blackmon was a football player during his time at Newberry College.
Whitmire, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Whitmire baseball wins district

WHITMIRE — After dropping game one of the district playoffs, the Whitmire baseball team was able to come out on top in game two versus Dixie on May 21. This is their second district championship in the past three seasons. Senior Casey Stevens (9-2) threw a complete game, giving up...
Whitmire, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Whitmire softball beats Ridge Spring-Monetta

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines softball team traveled to Ridge Spring-Monetta for an elimination playoff game and came away with a hard fought 13-8 victory. It was a back and forth game throughout the first four innings. The Lady Wolverines were able to start to pull away in the top of the fifth.
BaseballPosted by
Newberry Observer

MCHS makes playoff run

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Rebels began postseason action as a #1 seed in Upper State District 1 after sweeping through Region IV action unbeaten. The Rebels faced off in game 1 against the Daniel Lions, ranked #5 in the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association’s (SCBCA) final regular season poll. Daniel...
Whitmire, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Whitmire softball falls to McBee

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity girls’ softball team traveled to McBee May 17 for the first round of the playoffs and dropped the game by a score of 13-0. Defensively, the Lady Wolverines did not play poorly at all; however, McBee registered 15 hits on the night and the Wolverines struggled to get off the field. At the plate, the Wolverines registered two hits (Amelia Bruyere and Samantha Hood). Nyla Hill also drew two walks on the night.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: toughest games on the 2021 schedule

South Carolina football begins its season on Sept 4th. The South Carolina football team is gearing up for its inaugural season under head coach Shane Beamer, looking to erase the memories of last year’s two-win campaign. The Gamecocks will have their hands full with a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the nation, but the path to improvement is in sight. The success of this year’s season will largely be based on the Gamecocks’ bowl status come December. A six-win campaign and trip to the postseason would be considered a success seeing that the program is just 6-16 since 2019.