Detroit Pistons: NBA Draft prospect Nah’shon Hyland brings shooting

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons will have three selections in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft and could go in a lot of directions. One option would be just to take three players and see if one of them sticks, but the Pistons won’t likely have three open roster spots, so it would be more likely that they would end up in the G-League.

www.chatsports.com
NBAprosportsextra.com

Detroit Pistons Officially Secure The Second-Worst Record In The NBA aka The Perfect Tank-Job & Troy Weaver Is An Elite GM

The Pistons lost their season finale tonight to the Miami Heat, 107-120, thus securing the second best odds to get the #1 Overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, behind the T-Wolves. Knowing our recent luck with the lottery balls, we’ll probably end up getting the 5th pick (being semi-sarcastic but not really lol), but this is the best draft class in years and as long as you’re in the top-5 you’ll get a stud. As long as we get one of Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Jalen Green, or Jonathan Kuminga, we’ll land with a stud. However, obviously I’d want to land with one of the first three players mentioned. Cunningham has been the consensus #1 overall player in the draft, but tbh I prefer Mobley. But I’ll get into more detail about prospect analysis as we get closer to the draft. I just want to congratulate Troy Weaver on the perfect tank-job of a season. Not only did he secure a top pick in the draft, but him and head coach Dwane Casey were able to develop their young players. Saddiq Bey most likely will make 1st Team All-Rookie, Isaiah Stewart proved to be a huge diamond in the rough and might make one of the rookie teams himself, Killian was able to get some valuable experience despite being sidelined with an injury for a decent time of the year, and Sekou showed that he’s ready to take it to the next level after Casey started giving him more minutes in the latter half of the year. Saben Lee wasn’t too shabby either for a rookie and Frank Jackson turned out to be a great signing. It might have been a very frustrating year for us fans, but the worst is very much behind us and we have a very bright future with maybe the most exciting upcoming offseason the Pistons have ever had. Don’t just take it from me, coach said it himself:
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Grading every rookie after their debut season

The Detroit Pistons just pulled off one of their more entertaining seasons in recent history, largely because of the play of their rookies. It really was a masterclass in tanking, as the Pistons played competitive games while getting their young players a ton of minutes and bringing some excitement back to the city of Detroit.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Re-sign or bye-bye? What to do with expiring contracts

With the 2020-2021 NBA regular season finally completed, the Detroit Pistons and nine other teams can now officially start looking toward their offseason moves, with four more teams set to join them following the NBA’s play-in tournament. As these teams enter their offseason, they will have to begin considering what...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Heat aim to finish strong vs. Pistons

The Miami Heat could be looking at a playoff rematch after they visit the Detroit Pistons in both teams' regular-season finale on Sunday. Miami (39-32), which dropped a 122-108 decision to Milwaukee on Saturday night, resides in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Barring any change in playoff positioning on Sunday, Miami would play the third-place Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAchatsports.com

Heat to Rest Starters Versus Pistons

Most NBA teams with nothing left to prove are electing to rest their starters on the final day of the regular season, and the Miami Heat are no different. The Heat are locked into the sixth spot regardless of the outcome tonight, and they are using that as an opportunity to sit most of their starters against the Detroit Pistons.
NBADetroit Free Press

The Detroit Pistons won 20 games this season. Here's why Troy Weaver sees brighter days

When Troy Weaver joined the Oklahoma City Thunder as assistant general manager in 2008, he endured a season of losing before the team emerged as an annual playoff contender. In 2008-09, the Thunder won just 23 games. The following season, they won 50 games and took the eventual NBA champion-Los Angeles Lakers to six games before bowing out in the first round. In Weaver’s fourth season, the Thunder made the Finals.
NBAsemoball.com

Pistons finish near the bottom but have reasons for optimism

DETROIT (AP) -- Troy Weaver's first season as Detroit's general manager ended with the Pistons holding the second-worst record in the league. Finally, though, it felt like the future looks a little brighter for this franchise. "Obviously, the optimism is not in the record, because the record stinks," Weaver said...
AllPacers

NBA News: Heat's Available Players Against Pistons

The Miami Heat lost their chance at the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference when they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 122-108 on Saturday evening. Therefore, the Heat are locked in as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and have nothing to play for on Sunday when they close out their season in Detroit against the Pistons.
NBAsemoball.com

Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

DETROIT (AP) -- Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 on Sunday night despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20...
NBAwhtc.com

Pistons close out the season with lose at home to the Heat

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons ended the season like it started, on a losing streak. Saddiq Bey netted 22 points but the Pistons lost their season finale 120-107 to the Miami Heat at home Sunday. Detroit ends the year on a five-game skid after starting the season...
NBAchatsports.com

GAMETHREAD: Miami Heat (39-32) @ Detroit Pistons (20-51)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (39-32) visit the Detroit Pistons (20-51) tonight with several players sitting out for both teams. With the New York Knicks beating the Boston Celtics, the only suspense left is whether the Heat — now locked in as the No. 6 seed — will face the Milwaukee Bucks as expected or the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.
NBAMiami Herald

Heat to enter playoffs as East’s No. 6 seed, will face either Bucks or Nets in first round

The Miami Heat’s road back to the NBA Finals just got tougher. With the New York Knicks holding on to defeat the Boston Celtics 96-92 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, the Heat is now locked into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Regardless of the result of the Heat’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, the defending Eastern Conference champion will enter the playoffs as the sixth seed.
NBANBA

Pistons fall to Miami in season finale; they’ll be in No. 2 spot for NBA draft lottery

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 120-107 loss to the Miami Heat at Little Caesars Arena. THAT’S A WRAP – Whatever motivation Miami might have had ahead of entering the playoffs all but evaporated with Sunday afternoon’s Knicks win that meant the Heat couldn’t gain home-court advantage as the No. 4 seed with a win against the Pistons. So Miami’s lineup consisted of just two typical starters – Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro – against a Pistons team with just eight available players after recent injuries to Frank Jackson (ankle) and Deividas Sirvydis (calf), an illness for Sekou Doubouya and the absence of rookie Isaiah Stewart for personal reasons. But the Heat had one big advantage over the Pistons: a starting lineup with superb 3-point threats at three spots in Nemenja Bjelica, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro. The Heat jumped to a 32-13 lead after one quarter with the Pistons shooting 20 percent to Miami’s 68 percent with the Heat knocking down 6 of 9 triples in the quarter. Turnovers again were a problem for the Pistons. They committed 16 for 22 Miami points. By virtue of their loss, the Pistons finished with a 20-52 record to lock up the No. 2 position for the June 22 NBA draft lottery. The Pistons will have the same odds as the Houston Rockets, who finished with the worst record, for each of the top four picks: 14.0 percent for the No. 1 pick, 13.4 percent for No. 2, 12.7 percent for No. 3 and 12.0 percent for No. 4. The single most likely outcome for the Pistons is to land the No. 5 pick at 27.8 percent odds. There is a 20 percent chance of the Pistons falling to No. 6, but they could fall no lower than sixth. Had they won and fallen into a tie with Orlando and Oklahoma City, the Pistons could have fallen to eighth.
NBAnumberfire.com

Pistons' Frank Jackson (ankle) out on Sunday

Detroit Pistons point guard Frank Jackson (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Jackson has been downgraded to out and will not play against the Heat on Sunday. The Pistons are 5.0-point underdogs against the Heat on Sunday. Their implied team total of 104.5 points...
NBAnumberfire.com

Pistons' Cory Joseph starting on Sunday, Josh Jackson coming off the bench

Detroit Pistons point guard Cory Joseph is in the starting five for Sunday's game against the Miami Heat. Joseph has been upgraded to available and will start against the Heat in the Pistons' final game of the season. Josh Jackson moves to the bench. The Pistons are 5.0-point underdogs against...
NBAchatsports.com

Heat blast Pistons 120-107 in season finale, will officially play Bucks in first round

On a night with few bodies available, the Miami Heat cruised past the Detroit Pistons, 120-107, in its season finale Sunday evening in Detroit, Mich. Miami finishes its COVID-shortened season with a 40-32 record and become victors in 12 of its final 16 games. The team also finish the season 8-4 in the second night of back-to-backs. The Pistons, losing their fifth straight, close their season at 20-52 — their worst winning percentage (.278) since the 1993-94 season.
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs. Heat GameThread: Game Time, TV, Odds, and More

The Detroit Pistons play their final game of the season tonight against the Miami Heat. The first year of the rebuild will be complete. Killian Hayes, Josh Jackson, Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey, Mason Plumlee. Miami Heat (39-32) Kendrick Nunn, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Trevor Ariza, Bam Adebayo.