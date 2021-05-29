UPFRONT feat. Holly Robinson Peete, Genesis Denise Hale & Kathia Woods (Audio + Video)

June 16th, 2021 – When Holly Humberstone wrote ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’ she felt like her world was spiraling out of control. It’s a thread that runs through the visual world Holly has created to represent her highly-anticipated second EP, and the feeling of being lost and rudderless in a new place that forms her exquisite music. We’ve seen Holly’s world turn 360 degrees in ‘Haunted House‘ and the cinematic triumph of ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin‘, and now, Holly shares the ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin (Spinning Out My Mind) video, having broken into a park late at night to set up a camera whilst she sang along, trying not to fall off or throw up. ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’ is a landmark single for Holly, becoming her fastest-growing streaming release so far and added straight to the BBC Radio 1 A-List. Holly performed a beautiful version on Later… With Jools Holland, as well as being invited to perform a piano session at the BBC covering Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’. The lyric video is another example of Holly’s ability to translate some of life’s most intense feelings in a way that typical conversations all too often fail to capture, from witnessing her sister’s struggle with mental health to feelings of displacement as you grow out of adolescence.