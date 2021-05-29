VFX Artists React To ATTACK ON TITAN, RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE, and THE DAY THE EARTH STOOD STILL
The gang at Corridor Crew are back with a new edition of VFX Artists React and Sam, Niko, and Wren sit down to discuss the good and bad CGI elements of films such as Resident Evil: Afterlife, the live-action Attack on Titan films, and the Keanu Reeves version of The Day the Earth Stood Still. There’s a lot of interesting insight provided in this video for these films, so I hope you enjoy. It’s pretty amusing.geektyrant.com