Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

VFX Artists React To ATTACK ON TITAN, RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE, and THE DAY THE EARTH STOOD STILL

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gang at Corridor Crew are back with a new edition of VFX Artists React and Sam, Niko, and Wren sit down to discuss the good and bad CGI elements of films such as Resident Evil: Afterlife, the live-action Attack on Titan films, and the Keanu Reeves version of The Day the Earth Stood Still. There’s a lot of interesting insight provided in this video for these films, so I hope you enjoy. It’s pretty amusing.

geektyrant.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Vfx#Resident Evil#Attack On Titan#Corridor Crew#Vfx Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesGeekTyrant

VFX Artists React To and Discuss Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN

The gang at Corridor Crew are back with another episode of VFX Artists React and in this episode, they bring in Felix Jorge from the virtual production pre-visualization house Happy Mushroom. Together, Niko, Wren and Felix dive in and discuss and examine some of the VFX work that was created...
TV Seriesfanboynation.com

RESIDENT EVIL Cast for Live Action Series

Netflix has announced the RESIDENT EVIL cast for their upcoming live-action series during their inaugural Geeked Week. During their inaugural Geeked Week, Netflix not only gave us a first look at their upcoming RESIDENT EVIL animated series, they also announced the RESIDENT EVIL cast for the upcoming live-action series of the hit horror-game franchise. On top of the casting announcement, we also got a little bit about the series production team, format, and logline from Netflix:
TV Seriesfanboynation.com

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness Opening Scene

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness opening scene has been revealed by Netflix. The Netflix Anime Series debuts July 8, 2021. Netflix has revealed the opening scene of their upcoming anime series, RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness, for the world to enjoy and to get fans excited for the series debut on July 8, 2021. The series will obviously be available on Netflix. From the three-minute teaser, two things really stick out to me. First, the design of the series is amazing. You get a very realistic look that helps heighten the horror. Second, they aren’t fighting zombies and I want to know what is up with that. Not in a bad way, it has me very intrigued. To help with Netflix has provided us with information about the series:
TV SeriesSiliconera

Resident Evil Netflix Show Cast Revealed

As part of its Netflix Geeked Week, the distributor announced the cast for the live action Resident Evil show. It took to Twitter to reveal six people who will play major roles in the show set in New Raccoon City. Lance Reddick, who’s played Charon in John Wick, Phillip Broyles in Fringe, Irvin Irving in Bosch, and Commander Zavala in Destiny, will play a lead role.
Video GamesPosted by
Primetimer

Lance Reddick joins Netflix's Resident Evil

He'll star in the live-action video game adaptation as Dr. Albert Wesker, an accomplished virologist notorious for his work with groups affiliated with the bio-weapons black market. Reddick will be the first person of color in the franchise's 25-year history to play Albert.
ComicsComicBook

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Debuts New Stills of Leon Kennedy

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is one of many projects revolving around the Capcom Survival Horror series that has become one of the most popular video game franchises in the world today, and the series that is set to land on Netflix next month has revealed new images of the protagonist, Leon S. Kennedy. First appearing in Resident Evil 2, the rookie Raccoon City cop has moved up the ranks throughout the series, becoming a member of the Secret Service in Resident Evil 4 and continuing to fight zombies and biological nightmares throughout the video game franchise.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

Resident Evil - Lance Reddick Among Six Cast

Neflix has unveiled the leading cast for its live-action Resident Evil series, with Lance Reddick set to star as Albert Wesker. Also joining the John Wick and Bosch actor are Adeline Rudolph, Siena Agudong, Poala Nunez, Tamara Smart and Ella Balinska.
TV Series411mania.com

Netflix Announces Main Cast For Resident Evil Series

Netflix has announced the primary cast for their upcoming Resident Evil live-action series. The service announced on Friday that the cast of the series includes John Wick star Lance Reddick along with Ella Balinska, Adeline Rudolph, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, and Paola Nuñez. While most of the character names are...
Video Gamesvg247.com

Resident Evil Re:Verse will be released in July

Capcom has announced a release window of Resident Evil Re: Verse. A July release window was provided for Resident Evil Re:Verse, the multiplayer shooter free with every copy of Resident Evil Village. Originally slated for May, in it, six players engage in deathmatches that allow them to mutate into various...
Video GamesDigital Trends

The 10 best mods for Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village definitely dialed up the action when compared to Biohazard. As far as terror goes, it depends what players are more afraid of, gothic horror or mutant hillbillies. As with every other Resident Evil game, modders have found ways to improve the game’s overall performance and look. They’ve also found ways to turn a game like Resident Evil Village into a comedic masterpiece. Here are some of the best mods currently available for Resident Evil Village.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Resident Evil Has Come To Dead By Daylight And It Rocks

With Resident Evil Village still very much part of 2021’s best of gaming discussion, the iconic horror brand is finding its way to another realm. That realm is Behavior Interactive’s Dead by Daylight, one of the seemingly rare success stories in the asymmetric game category. Four survivors take on one killer in what amounts to a mini-horror movie experience when it works, and as of Tuesday Resident Evil has made its way into the game. With all the buzz of the last week solidly around E3 and new announcements, this content drop brings some big names into the long-running survival game.
Religionbostonhassle.com

Of Myths and Monster Hunters, Part 2: The Divine Player and Visual Theology in the Films of Paul W.S. Anderson

His Visual Filmmaking Invokes a Sense of Dependence on a "Divine Player" This is Part 2 of 2 in a series examining the religious filmmaking and visual theology of Paul W.S. Anderson. In the first piece, Anderson is postured as a religious filmmaker who deserves critical attention to that aspect of his filmmaking. The following piece, using the theologian Friedrich Schleiermacher as a resource, is an auteur analysis of the visual grammar of Anderson’s films that argues his visuals invoke a sense of a “divine player” through their resemblance to the visual grammar of video games.
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Dead by Daylight Chapter 20: Resident Evil

Dead by Daylight has become quite the phenomenon. While I didn’t really understand the hype before, it’s got something special going for it. Incredibly eerie environments and only teamwork to help you escape some of the biggest names in horror easily makes for hours of fun. Chapter 20 of Dead by Daylight is a crossover with the Resident Evil franchise, making it’s heroes (Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, Chris and Claire Redfield), a new location (Raccoon City), and a new killer (Nemesis) available to play. As you probably already knew, Dead by Daylight is undoubtedly the best asymmetrical horror game available. However, I do find it leaving me with more to be desired from its presentation and mechanics.