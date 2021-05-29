VFX Artists React To ATTACK ON TITAN, RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE, and THE DAY THE EARTH STOOD STILL

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness opening scene has been revealed by Netflix. The Netflix Anime Series debuts July 8, 2021. Netflix has revealed the opening scene of their upcoming anime series, RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness, for the world to enjoy and to get fans excited for the series debut on July 8, 2021. The series will obviously be available on Netflix. From the three-minute teaser, two things really stick out to me. First, the design of the series is amazing. You get a very realistic look that helps heighten the horror. Second, they aren’t fighting zombies and I want to know what is up with that. Not in a bad way, it has me very intrigued. To help with Netflix has provided us with information about the series: