Extra Butter & adidas Celebrate 25 Years of “Happy Gilmore”
25 years ago, the great comedy was released. Today, Extra Butter and adidas have decided to celebrate it with an inspired Ultra Boost 1.0. Fans of the film can have their own golden jacket, in the form of sneakers, mimicking the one competed for by Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin. A rich mustard yellow coats the entire upper and outsole. Suede toe and heel overlays provide some texture to accompany the signature Primeknit material. A white cage provides some contrast against the yellow in what appears to be a nod to golf balls from the movie. Shooter’s handgun accounts for movie branding on the toe and co-branding appears on the insoles. The Ultraboost will likely releasing alongside collection of matching apparel.www.modern-notoriety.com