Pat Gelsinger once again addressed the current chip supply problems. Unfortunately, Intel's CEO still confirms that the semiconductor shortage could last for several years. You remember the bad forecasts of Intel's CEO, according to which problems with the availability of chips (and thus electronic equipment) may last for a very long time. Unfortunately, a month has passed and Pat Gelsinger repeated his opinion during a virtual conference at the Taiwanese technology fair Computex Taipei (via Reuters). According to Gelsinger, the shortage of semiconductors is a problem that probably will not be solved earlier than in a few years, despite the initiatives of many technology companies: