New Castle, PA

School put on lockdown during prom after ‘credible’ threats

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — A high school in western Pennsylvania was placed on lockdown during a procession for students attending the prom after what officials called “credible” threats made by an unnamed person against students, authorities said.

The New Castle city police department said it received information Friday about threats to students and schools, and an investigator was able to speak to the individual who “did reiterate the threats,” police said on their Facebook page.

“A determination was made at that time that the threats were credible,” police said. In addition, officers were able to pinpoint the possible location of the individual to be near the New Castle High School., which at the time was hosting the Prominade for students attending the prom, police said.

“Due to the credible nature of the threats and proximity of the individual to the school, the school was placed on lockdown,” police said. Officers, aided by the Lawrence County critical incident response team, escorted students and guests individually out of the school and to their vehicles, police said.

WKBN-TV reports that prom festivities continued as planned later Friday evening at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown, Ohio.

Police said they were trying to locate the individual responsible for the threats.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

