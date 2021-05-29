Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TheDailyBeast

Scott Peterson Will Escape Death Penalty

By Tracy Connor
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prosecutors have decided not to put Scott Peterson on trial again in pursuit of the death penalty for the 2005 murder of his pregnant wife, Laci. “While the family of Laci and Conner believe there is no doubt that defendant is guilty of these crimes and that his conduct warrants the death penalty and defendant is deserving of the punishment of death, the family has decided this process is simply too painful to endure once again,” the Stanislaus County District Attorney wrote in a court filing. An appeals court had overturned Peterson’s sentence because potential jurors who opposed capital punishment were disqualified from serving. The DA’s decision means that Peterson would be resentenced to life in prison—if a separate bid for a new trial fails. In that appeal, Peterson argues his conviction was tainted by juror misconduct: a woman on the panel didn’t reveal that she had tried to get a restraining order in a personal matter out of fear for her unborn child.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#Death Penalty#Murder#Prison#Trial Court#No Punishment#County Court#Da#Defendant#Juror Misconduct#Potential Jurors#Pregnant#Pursuit#Stanislaus County
Related
Cleveland, OHccenterdispatch.com

Man re-indicted, could face death penalty in officer slaying

CLEVELAND (AP) — A 19-year-old man accused of fatally shooting an undercover Cleveland detective and his informant could face the death penalty if convicted of the slayings. A grand jury in Cleveland issued a new indictment late last week against David McDaniel that added capital murder specifications. He is charged...
Columbia, SCSFGate

Execution set for 2nd SC inmate suing over death penalty law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday issued an execution date for the second of two men on death row suing the state over a new law forcing inmates to choose between dying by firing squad or the electric chair. Freddie Owens’ execution is scheduled for...
Lawelizabethton.com

Prosecutors withdraw previous sought after death penalty in Benfield case

Chad Anthony Benfield’s appearance in Judge Lisa Rice’s court Wednesday marks one of many he made on his way to the trial where the state will allege that in July 2017 Benfield viciously killed and raped Mary Nolen. Rice granted the defense’s motion to admonish witnesses remarking on Benfield’s prior...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Man charged in Texas fatal crash won't face death penalty

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say they won't seek the death penalty for a man accused of intentionally crashing his truck into a van in northeast Texas, killing two young boys. Zachary Blaise Salazar, 21, is charged with two counts of capital murder for the Jan. 13 crash that killed...
LawPosted by
Daily Mail

Charleston church shooter Dylan Roof appeals death penalty with attorneys arguing he is mentally ill and believed 'other white nationalists would free him from prison after a race war'

The man on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a black South Carolina congregation is making his appellate argument that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof are scheduled to be held Tuesday before a three-judge...
Oklahoma StateNews On 6

Jury Hands Down Death Penalty For Convicted Murderer William Reece

It took the jury about two hours to unanimously agree, the state of Oklahoma should execute William Reece as punishment for the 1997 murder of Tiffany Johnston. Johnston went missing on July 26, 1997, from a carwash in Bethany. Investigators said Johnston’s body was found a field and she was partially clothed.
Violent CrimesPopculture

Prison Guards Didn't Notice Prisoner Beheading Cellmate, Wearing Body Parts

Correctional officers at California's Corcoran State Prison claim they didn't see 31-year-old Jaime Osuna torture and behead his cellmate. A lawsuit stemming from the March 2019 incident claims the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation conducted a "shoddy investigation" and delayed any discipline for the guards involved. The victim, Luis...
Richmond, VANBC 29 News

Wrongfully convicted inmate dies two weeks after release

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who spent years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of a 1979 rape has died just two weeks after he was granted a compassionate release on an unrelated conviction. Calvin Wayne Cunningham was released from prison for the rape conviction in 1988 and...
Dewitt, NYcnycentral.com

Death penalty option revoked for DeWitt Chili's killer William Wood

DEWITT N.Y. — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has withdrawn the approval to seek the death penalty against Chili's restaurant killer William Wood, Jr. As we reported in April, Federal prosecutors had finished a psychological evaluation of convicted killer William Wood, Jr. Court records show the results of that exam are being kept private. But, court documents show family of Wood's victims were consulted before this decision was reached.
Violent CrimesPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Timmy Kinner’s Death Penalty Dodge

Killer Timmy Kinner will not receive the death penalty from killing a three-year-old little girl in 2018. The judge sentenced him to two life sentences plus 120 years. Kinner brought national attention to our area when he stabbed nine people, including 3-year-old Ruya Kadir. The girl's mother wept, screamed, and had to be restrained during the sentencing on Thursday. If this isn't a death penalty case, what is?
yourblackworld.net

Dylan Roof Appeals for Both His Murder Sentence and His Death Penalty Conviction

There are a few names that Black people won’t forget, not because of anything, but because of the evil things they did to the community. Some of the names are Derek Chauvin, the soulless police officer who killed George Floyd in broad daylight in front of a crowd of witnesses, and Dylann Roof, the mass killer who murdered 9 Black folks inside South Carolina’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in 2015. Further disheartening was that the police purchased for him some Burger King after he’d finished killing.
Chili, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Admitted Chili's killer will not face the death penalty in federal trial

Federal prosecutors have withdrawn a notice of intention to seek the death penalty against William Wood Jr., the man who admitted in a state case against him to killing two people in a DeWitt Chili's in 2018. Federal prosecutors sent a letter to Judge Thomas McAvoy on Wednesday notifying him...
Violent Crimessandiegouniontribune.com

Man who killed himself in courtroom faced minimum of 7 years

A man who killed himself inside a federal courthouse in North Dakota after he was convicted for brandishing a weapon at a minor faced a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in prison and a maximum term of life, federal authorities said Tuesday. Jurors had just departed the Fargo courtroom...