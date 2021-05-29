Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Bernal takes Giro lead into final day, Caruso wins Stage 20

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CunC_0aFWZoxb00

VALLE SPLUGA-ALPE MOTTA, Italy (AP) — Egan Bernal looks set to add the Giro d’Italia title to his Tour de France win after maintaining a significant lead at the end of the penultimate stage, which was won by Italian rider Damiano Caruso on Saturday.

It was a first-ever victory in a Grand Tour for Caruso, who also all but secured second place overall, and it came on one of the most difficult stages. Stage 20 had been given the maximum difficulty rating of five stars.

The 164-kilometer (102-mile) route from Verbania to Valle Spluga-Alpe Motta featured more than 4,200 meters of vertical gain and three top-category climbs, including the final ascent to another summit finish, where Caruso soloed to victory.

The Bahrain Victorious rider shook his head in disbelief as he rounded the final corner before zipping up his top and raising his hands across his head as he crossed the line.

“I thought about a thousand things in the last meters before the finish line, all my sacrifices, my training, and all the work done by my teammates,” Caruso said.

“We rode in an exemplary way today, Pello Bilbao in particular did an incredible job and he played a fundamental role in this victory. Today I realized a dream, I think I am the happiest man in the world!”

Bernal finished 24 seconds behind and has an overall lead of 1 minute, 59 seconds over Caruso heading into the final day’s time trial in Milan on Sunday. Bernal is 3:23 ahead of third-place Simon Yates after the expected attack from the British rider failed to materialize.

Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France winner, was helped heavily throughout the stage by Ineos Grenadiers teammate Daniel Martinez, who paced him brilliantly up the final climb and finished the stage in third, 35 seconds behind Caruso.

“Today we rode very well as a team, we controlled the race in the best possible way,” Bernal said. “My teammates did a super job ... I had good legs and I knew I had teammates around me but when Caruso attacked, with his advantage increasing, I admit I was worried.

“Now I am confident for tomorrow’s last stage, I have a two-minute lead in the GC and I will give everything in the time trial.”

The Giro finishes in familiar fashion. The individual time trial is an entirely flat, 30.3-kilometer (18.8-mile) route that ends in front of Milan’s famous cathedral.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

478K+
Followers
250K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Egan Bernal
Person
Pello Bilbao
Person
Damiano Caruso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#Rider#Italy#Ap#Italian#British#Ineos Grenadiers#Gc#Third Place Simon Yates#Teammates#Stars#Milan#Lead#Verbania#Line#Bahrain#Disbelief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingPezCycling News

EUROTRASH News Round Up Monday!

The Giro d’Italia exploded on the gravel of Campo Felice on Sunday, all the reports and video. Loads of other races: Tour de Hongrie, Tro-Bro Léon, Emakumeen Nafarroako Klasikoa, Navarra Women’s Elite Classics, Circuit de Wallonie, Grote Prijs Vermarc, Trofeo Calvia, Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana and the Trofeo Andratx. Richard Plugge talks about the return of Tom Dumoulin – TOP STORY. Other news: Lefevere not looking for a new sprinter, Uno-X out of Tour of Hungary, no Dauphiné for Wout van Aert and no Olympic Games for Julian Alaphilippe. Plus music for the 2021 Vuelta a España. Monday EUROTRASH coffee time!
Cyclingcyclingtips.com

Gallery: Bernal’s big-ring powerplay on the Giro’s gravel ramp

Stage 9 of the 2021 Giro d’Italia was a tough day. The saw-tooth profile delivered roughly 3,400 metres of climbing, but it was the last 1.6 km of the stage that promised to be the most exciting. After reaching the ski resort of Campo Felice, the riders would turn off the bitumen and onto a steep gravel track up a ski slope.
Cyclingmix929.com

Cycling-Bernal destroys his rivals to take Giro d’Italia lead

CAMPO FELICE, Italy (Reuters) – Egan Bernal blew away his rivals on the Giro d’Italia as he won the ninth stage with a brutal, gravity-defying effort in the final climb to claim the race’s overall lead on Sunday. The 2019 Tour de France champion produced impressive acceleration inside the last...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 9 highlights - Video

On the dirt service road leading to the ski lift atop Campo Felice, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) powered past the remnants of a breakaway with 550 metres to go and stamped his authority on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia with the win. In the process of the former Tour de France champion winning his first individual stage in a Grand Tour, he also slipped on the maglia rosa in his debut Giro.
CyclingPezCycling News

GIRO’21 2nd. Breakdown: Who’s Hot?

Race Breakdown: After the first nine Giro d’Italia stages it is usually too soon to be making solid predictions, never forget that torrid final week, but Spencer Martin does have a better idea of ‘who is hot’ and who is stone cold in Italy. Bernal showed a lot of strength...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Egan Bernal blasts past breakaway to win gravel finish on stage nine of Giro d'Italia 2021

Egan Bernal launched a blistering attack on the gravel roads of stage nine of the Giro d'Italia 2021, blasting past the breakaway and taking the race lead. The tense stage set up a fascinating battle between the two remaining breakaway riders, Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroën) and Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), and the group of general classification favourites on the unpaved final kilometre of Campo Felice.
CyclingPezCycling News

GIRO’21 Stage 10: Success for Super Sagan!

Giro d’Italia stage 10: Today was a sprinter’s day, but as usual in the Giro d’Italia it wasn’t as simple as that. First there were some climbs to get over then there was the chaotic sprint with the regulation twists and turns (and crash) before the finish line. After a perfect lead-out from his BORA-hansgrohe team, Peter Sagan took the win ahead of Fernando Gaviria of UAE Team Emirates. Egan Bernal (INEOS Grenadiers) held the overall lead going into the first rest day.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Ciccone changes from attacker to contender at Giro d'Italia

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) came here to ride one kind of Giro d'Italia and now finds himself in another one altogether. Second place behind a rampant Egan Bernal atop Campo Felice on stage 9 bore out what his sparkling showing at San Giacomo in midweek had already suggested. The Italian, perhaps to his own surprise, is in the hunt for a place on the podium in Milan.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Peter Sagan sprints to victory at Giro d'Italia after his team worked hard to split the race

Peter Sagan took victory on stage ten of the Giro d'Italia 2021 after his team obliterated the race and dropped multiple sprinters on the final two climbs. Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) ordered all of his team-mates to drill the pace on the climbs, dropping multiple sprinters before beating Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Davide Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) in the sprint.
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Five talking points from stage nine of the Giro d'Italia 2021

Has Egan Bernal at last put his back problems behind him?. He got through an intense day of undulating climbs with fresh enough legs to launch an explosive attack on the spectacular unpaved gravel roads at the top of the day’s final climb, and win what was, somewhat surprisingly, his first ever Grand Tour stage.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Giro d'Italia stage 9 analysis: Bernal holds the balance of power

The Labour prime minister Harold Wilson is supposed to have uttered the phrase “a week is a long time in politics” in the early 1960s. Whether apocryphal or not, it’s a statement that is still applicable almost 60 years on. A week is also a long time in bike racing, and yet, after the first week of the Giro d’Italia, there is very little between the GC favourites. There might be, oddly, one more stage before the first rest day, but the general classification looks set for the first week.
CyclingPezCycling News

GIRO’21 Stage 9: All For Egan!

Giro d’Italia stage 9: At the end of a leg shattering stage 9, INEOS Grenadiers’ Egan Bernal shot from the peloton to pass the split break of the day to take the victory on the gravel of Campo Felice. The Colombian also took charge of the pink jersey with 15 seconds on Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step).