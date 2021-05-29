Cancel
Ford Working On Twin-Turbo Godzilla V8: Exclusive

By Brett Foote
fordauthority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its introduction, the Ford 7.3L Godzilla V8 has become a hit among Ford Super Duty buyers. And more recently, the traditional pushrod powerplant became available in crate motor form. We’ve also received a few hints as to the Godzilla’s incredible power potential, which is quite impressive in both naturally aspirated and supercharged forms. And now, The Blue Oval has gone the extra mile and created a twin turbo version of the Godzilla V8, Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with the automaker’s research and development projects.

fordauthority.com
