Ford Working On Twin-Turbo Godzilla V8: Exclusive

Who says that family cars have to be boring? The BMW X5 M comes with a 4.4-litre twin turbo V8 that has been mated with an 8-speed M Sport Steptronic automatic transmission. That’s a powertrain capable of 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The BMW X5 M can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 155 miles per hour. You can jet through commutes with its precision steering and fast throttle response, getting you to your kid’s game with time to spare. And you can get one for free through Omaze’s latest drawing. Oh, and you’ll get $20,000 to boot.