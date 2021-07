Jul. 8—Alex Wood said after his previous start that he likes to be the stopper, the pitcher who comes in after a loss or two and turns things around. He keeps getting the chance lately. The lefty ended the Giants' season-high four-game losing streak last week, then Wednesday, he salvaged the final game of San Francisco's series against the Cardinals by allowing one run in seven innings to help the Giants come away with a 5-2 victory at Oracle Park.