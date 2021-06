Feliciano Lopez has officially consolidated his status as a big player on the TBEN. His classic tennis style and penchant for serve and volley have allowed him to enjoy a long career that now includes 500 Tour-level match wins. The Spaniard added to his legacy by becoming the 10th active player to reach the victory milestone after beating Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 at the Mallorcan championships on Tuesday.