Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook's popularity plummets as users suspect censorship during Israel-Hamas conflict

By Olivia Solon
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is grappling with a reputation crisis in the Middle East, with plummeting approval rates and advertising sales in Arab countries, according to leaked documents obtained by NBC News. The shift corresponds with the widespread belief by pro-Palestinian and free speech activists that the social media company has been disproportionately...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammad Shtayyeh
Person
Benny Gantz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Israel#Censorship#Antisemitism#Arab#Nbc News#Pro Palestinian#Palestinians#Islam#Apple#The App Store#Futuretech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Country
Qatar
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
Country
Egypt
Country
Iraq
Related
Internetohionewstime.com

Facebook says it’s working on a new tool that will allow businesses to interact with Instagram and WhatsApp users.

Facebook has opened up ways for businesses to interact with their customers on Instagram and WhatsApp, said Wednesday at the F8 Refresh virtual developer conference. The world’s largest social network is Facebook-owned Instagram by developers. He said he is deploying tools that allow developers to build ways to send messages to customers. Facebook said 90% of Instagram users follow at least one business. Facebook said the messaging app WhatsApp supports more types of messages, including allowing businesses to send alerts when products are back in stock. Also, using the “Login Connect” feature. We are also testing another way to choose messaging with the enterprise.
InternetConscious Life News

Facebook Insider Blows Whistle on Vaccine Censorship

Two Facebook insiders — a data center technician and a data center facility engineer — have come forward with internal documents showing how the social media platform is suppressing science and medical facts in the name of combating “vaccine hesitancy”. Documents prove Facebook is working on behalf of Big Pharma...
Middle EastThe Day

'Blaming the victim' in Israel conflict

There is a curious dynamic known as “blaming the victim.” For example, a battered wife may be accused of being difficult or threatening to an abusive spouse — thereby being accused of instigating the conflict and earning her spouse the role of being the victim. She, then, is labelled the perpetrator — her spouse the victim.
InternetThe Verge

Facebook employees call for company to address concerns of Palestinian censorship

Facebook employees are circulating an internal petition calling for the company to investigate content moderation systems that led many Palestinians and allies to say their voices were being censored, the Financial Times reports. The news comes weeks after Israeli airstrikes killed more than 200 people in Gaza, including at least 63 children. Israel and Hamas have now reached a cease fire.
InternetPosted by
Variety

China’s Douban Platform Bans Popular Accounts as Censorship Is Raised for Tiananmen Square Anniversary

China is notorious for dialing up its internet censorship as the June 4 anniversary of the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown approaches. Each year, its censors go into high alert to wipe out any direct, indirect or disguised references to the 1989 incident, during which the People’s Liberation Army fired upon peaceful democracy protestors in the heart of Beijing.
Worldnationalcybersecuritynews.today

How propaganda media and cartoonist Manjul are milking a Twitter email to the hilt | #socialmedia

On June 4, Anti-BJP cartoonist Manjul took to Twitter to insinuate that the Modi government has been trying to silence his freedom of expression. He had shared a screenshot of an email received from ‘Twitter Legal’, wherein it pointed out that the microblogging platform had received a request from Indian law enforcement authorities regarding his account. “Jai Ho Modi ji ki sarkar ki (All hail the Narendra Modi-led-government),” he alleged.
WorldTelegraph

Citizens Advice's diversity training links to guide accusing Israel of 'pinkwashing' over Gaza conflict

Israel used "pinkwashing" to "legitimise" human rights abuses against Palestine, an online website used to train Citizens Advice Bureau staff on diversity says. “Woke” guidance documents urge the charity’s staff to educate themselves about the “key concepts” such as alleged pinkwashing of Palestinians, microaggressions, privilege and toxic masculinity. Mandatory equality...
Behind Viral Videosnationalcybersecuritynews.today

YouTube Censorship of Israel-Video Shows it Does Not ‘Carefully’ Review Content | #socialmedia

The illiberal notion that words are ‘unsafe’ is being normalized. Last week, John Oliver ran a puerile critique of Israel on his HBO program Last Week Tonight. Though I’ve never subjected myself to his show, I am aware of the segment because Naor Meningher and Eytan Weinstein, the guys who run a small YouTube channel called Nice Jewish Boys, posted a video debunking the comedian’s claims through a video fisking. After getting 60,000 hits, however, the duo was informed by YouTube that the clip was being blocked for violating the company’s community standards relating to “hate speech.”
Internettelugubulletin.com

NCPCR orders social media sites to share authenticity of posts advertising adoption of Covid orphans

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday wrote a written statement against social media platforms to withdraw posting or propagating the news of direct adoption of children who lost their parents due to COVID-19. Needless to say, such posts are still often posted by netizens, raising doubts among public.
Internetwhatreallyhappened.com

Gab CEO Claims Ben Shapiro's Popularity on Facebook Is 'Controlled Opposition'

He CEO of "free speech" social network Gab has claimed that the reason conservative commentator Ben Shapiro frequently has some the biggest engagement on Facebook is due to "controlled opposition." Andrew Torba, who founded the controversial platform frequently used by neo-Nazis, conspiracy theorists and far-right figures banned from other social...
InternetPosted by
The Independent

Facebook down: Users report outage for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp services have unexpectedly gone down.Users are reporting issues in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, and more.According to the website DownDetector, which tracks online outages, the issue began at 6:40pm EDT / 11:40pm GMT.WhatsApp and other Facebook products might experience issues for several users: in particular I've received some reports from people in Argentina and Uruguay. Any more? #whatsappdown— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 9, 2021There does not appear to be a specific cause for the problem yet. Facebook did not respond to a request for comment from The Independent before time of publication.More follows... Read More New WhatsApp feature won’t be allowed on iPhones or iPads - only Android phonesDonald Trump says he should have banned Facebook in US, but didn’t because ‘Zuckerberg kept calling me’Trump vows revenge on Facebook’s Zuckerberg when he’s ‘back in the White House’
Cell Phonespeeblesshirenews.com

WhatsApp launches ad campaign to promote benefits of end-to-end encryption

WhatsApp said it is committed to user privacy, and believes encryption will play a key role in ongoing global security, as it launched its first global marketing campaign. The messaging platform has launched a new ad campaign in the UK and Germany which it says has been designed to reiterate its “commitment to privacy”.
Internetresistthemainstream.org

Facebook VP Nick Clegg Admits Fact-Checkers Could Be Biased

Facebook Vice President Nick Clegg conceded that the company’s fact-checkers can inject their own biases when determining the faith of posts on the platform. The story: Clegg made the comment during discussions with European Commission VP Vera Jourova in November, the Daily Mail reported, citing a European Commission document. The meeting, according to the outlet, focused on Facebook’s efforts to combat the spread of misinformation on the platform.
Internetnationalcybersecuritynews.today

The next big social network: Nextdoor | #socialmedia

Nextdoor, the neighborhood social network, has seen explosive growth over the past two years as homebound users became more fixated on what was happening on a hyper-local level. Why it matters: Such rapid growth comes with challenges. What was once a niche social network is now so popular that it’s...