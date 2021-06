Sandra Mantilla, of Killeen, has been waiting by the phone for 11 days hoping to hear news of her common-law husband who has been missing since late May. On May 26, Mantilla said, U.S. Army veteran Richard Louis Vaughan, 38, her partner of 12 years, walked out of their house in the 1900 block of White Avenue around 3 p.m. and has yet to return home. Mantilla reported Vaughan missing with the Killeen Police Department on May 28, but said she has had little interaction with anyone from KPD since she filed the missing person report.