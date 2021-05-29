Cole Jordan – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Saskatoon Blades (WHL) NHL Central Scouting: 19th (North American Skaters) When the Central Scouting Service (CSS) came out with its annual draft rankings, more than a few eyebrows were raised at some of the final placements. It was surprising to see Mason McTavish second among North American skaters, followed by Kent Johnson at third and, very interestingly, Matt Beniers at sixth, who has long been in the conversation for the first overall pick in 2021 ever since his strong showing at the 2021 World Juniors. But the player who maybe had the most meteoric rise was Colton Dach of the Saskatoon Blades.