Cole Jordan – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
2020-21 Team: Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL) NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligibility. NHL Central Scouting: #88 (NA Skaters) Cole Jordan is a left-handed defenseman who plays for the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League. Though he is a left-handed shot, he played primarily on the right side this season. He finished with 10 points in 23 games in what was a shortened, 24-game season for the WHL due to the COVID pandemic.thehockeywriters.com