Area Middle School Track Teams Compete at State
Southeast Iowa middle school track athletes competed at the Mike Henderson Junior High Boys and Girls State Track Meet earlier this month and a few individuals found success. The Washington girls had a handful of competitors and the seventh grade team had two relay champions including the 4x800m (10:59) of Addison Miller, Taylor Miksch, Adalyn Long, and Iris Dahl and the distance medley of Ryen Pepper, Leighton Salazar, Leighton Messinger, and Dahl (4:42). The team captured 41 points to place fourth out of 20 large class teams. Ella Greiner had the best finish for the eighth grade team placing fifth in the discus (87'9'').