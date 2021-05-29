Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, IA

Area Middle School Track Teams Compete at State

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 16 days ago

Southeast Iowa middle school track athletes competed at the Mike Henderson Junior High Boys and Girls State Track Meet earlier this month and a few individuals found success. The Washington girls had a handful of competitors and the seventh grade team had two relay champions including the 4x800m (10:59) of Addison Miller, Taylor Miksch, Adalyn Long, and Iris Dahl and the distance medley of Ryen Pepper, Leighton Salazar, Leighton Messinger, and Dahl (4:42). The team captured 41 points to place fourth out of 20 large class teams. Ella Greiner had the best finish for the eighth grade team placing fifth in the discus (87’9’’).

www.kciiradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keota, IA
City
Washington, IA
City
Grinnell, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Washington State
Washington, IA
Sports
City
Sigourney, IA
City
Lone Tree, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Area Boys#Junior High School#Middle School#Grade School#Athletes#Medley#Southeast Iowa#Teammate Troy Klett#400m#Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Ravens Meet Demons for Regular Season Finale

It’s the regular season finale tonight for the Hillcrest Academy and Washington boys’ soccer teams when the two squads meet for a non-conference bout in Kalona. The Demons sit at 9-4 on the season and last had a come from behind 3-2 victory over Columbus on Thursday. Zac Stout has found the back of the net 28 times and that ranks seventh in the state regardless of class. The Ravens are 7-5 and they placed second over the weekend in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference tournament. Noah Miller leads the squad with eight goals.
Iowa State101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.