Area Middle School Track Teams Compete at State

It’s the regular season finale tonight for the Hillcrest Academy and Washington boys’ soccer teams when the two squads meet for a non-conference bout in Kalona. The Demons sit at 9-4 on the season and last had a come from behind 3-2 victory over Columbus on Thursday. Zac Stout has found the back of the net 28 times and that ranks seventh in the state regardless of class. The Ravens are 7-5 and they placed second over the weekend in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference tournament. Noah Miller leads the squad with eight goals.