New York City, NY

Letter: State can take steps to better support local pharmacies

By to the editor
Times Union
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been reading about the struggles mom-and-pop pharmacies face as they attempt to serve their local communities while surviving an onslaught of administrative hurdles and financial abuses at the hands of pharmacy benefit managers. Pharmacy benefit managers represent the interests of Wall Street, not Main Street. If we do not act now to save local pharmacists, there will be an increasing number of pharmacy deserts, mostly in lower-income and minority communities.

