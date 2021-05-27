698 Windwood Coves Blvd, Louisa, VA 23117

Welcome to 15694 Cross County Rd.! Looking for a solid brick rancher with a full basement on over an acre with a pond view? Look no further because this could be the one! The exterior features a paved circular DW, covered front porch, multi-tiered rear deck, fenced in rear yard, vinyl replacement windows, and all brick construction. Once inside, you will find a large formal living room and a formal dining room. The large kitchen features tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and opens nicely to the den area where you will find newer laminate flooring and a FP. The large utility room is great for storage and features the laundry area as well. Down the hallway you will head into the primary bedroom which features a large closet, CF, and an attached master bath with tile flooring. Two other large bedrooms upstairs both features ceiling fans and large closets. Rounding out the upstairs is the large hall bathroom with tile flooring. You will find a large finished Rec room in the basement complete with a wood stove. There is some unfinished space in the basement as well the with some framing already in place and a full bath rough in for future use. ALOT OF SPACE FOR THE MONEY HERE!