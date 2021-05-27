Cancel
Louisa, VA

698 Windwood Coves Blvd, Louisa, VA 23117

 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessional pics coming soon! Gorgeous water access home on the public side of the Lake Anna with assigned boat slip! Located in Windwood Coves. Boasting 2,453 Sqft & features 3 BDRMS, 3 BTHS & a loft. Remodeled eat-in kitchen. Main level bedroom & a full bath with tile floors, double vanity with marble countertop & a walk-in shower. Upstairs features the master suite with two barn doors, open loft area & updated bath. The finished walkout basement has a gas fireplace, new flooring & offers even more space to entertain. Washer & dryer convey! Huge back deck with storage room underneath, covered porch & a patio area. Two sheds (one with electric) & a pergola to relax under that has electric. Tucked away on a beautiful .92 acre private lot. Explore hours of fun at the common area where you'll enjoy your very own boat slip, sandy beach, pavilion, boat ramp, tennis court & so much more! Golf cart friendly community! **kitchen remodeled 2017, master bath 2020, new basement flooring 2021, sliding door 2021, wood siding stained 2018 and back of house stained 2021, new roof 2017, new HVAC 2017, new appliances 2017, pressure tank 2021, water heater 2019, deck stained 2021**

Louisa, VARichmond.com

15694 Cross County Rd, Louisa, VA 23117

Welcome to 15694 Cross County Rd.! Looking for a solid brick rancher with a full basement on over an acre with a pond view? Look no further because this could be the one! The exterior features a paved circular DW, covered front porch, multi-tiered rear deck, fenced in rear yard, vinyl replacement windows, and all brick construction. Once inside, you will find a large formal living room and a formal dining room. The large kitchen features tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, and opens nicely to the den area where you will find newer laminate flooring and a FP. The large utility room is great for storage and features the laundry area as well. Down the hallway you will head into the primary bedroom which features a large closet, CF, and an attached master bath with tile flooring. Two other large bedrooms upstairs both features ceiling fans and large closets. Rounding out the upstairs is the large hall bathroom with tile flooring. You will find a large finished Rec room in the basement complete with a wood stove. There is some unfinished space in the basement as well the with some framing already in place and a full bath rough in for future use. ALOT OF SPACE FOR THE MONEY HERE!