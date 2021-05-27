698 Windwood Coves Blvd, Louisa, VA 23117
Professional pics coming soon! Gorgeous water access home on the public side of the Lake Anna with assigned boat slip! Located in Windwood Coves. Boasting 2,453 Sqft & features 3 BDRMS, 3 BTHS & a loft. Remodeled eat-in kitchen. Main level bedroom & a full bath with tile floors, double vanity with marble countertop & a walk-in shower. Upstairs features the master suite with two barn doors, open loft area & updated bath. The finished walkout basement has a gas fireplace, new flooring & offers even more space to entertain. Washer & dryer convey! Huge back deck with storage room underneath, covered porch & a patio area. Two sheds (one with electric) & a pergola to relax under that has electric. Tucked away on a beautiful .92 acre private lot. Explore hours of fun at the common area where you'll enjoy your very own boat slip, sandy beach, pavilion, boat ramp, tennis court & so much more! Golf cart friendly community! **kitchen remodeled 2017, master bath 2020, new basement flooring 2021, sliding door 2021, wood siding stained 2018 and back of house stained 2021, new roof 2017, new HVAC 2017, new appliances 2017, pressure tank 2021, water heater 2019, deck stained 2021**