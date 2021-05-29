Huskie Baseball and Softball Pour it On Lions

The first area meeting between the Highland and Lone Tree summer teams was dominated by the home Huskies on Thursday in a pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdowns. The Huskie softball squad put up a 12-spot in the first inning that led to a quick night and a 17-0 victory. Eight batters combined for 15 hits in the three inning affair led by Payton Brun and Abbi Stransky each with three hits and three RBI. Mackinze Hora brought in three tallies and Katelyn Waters had a pair of singles. Grace Batcheller gave up just one hit in the circle with no walks and three strikeouts. Highland improved to 3-1 and Lone Tree dropped to 0-1.