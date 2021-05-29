Cancel
Celebrities

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Relationship Timeline

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEt6i_0aFWWgik00
Olivia Wilde; Harry Styles. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock; JM Enternational/Shutterstock

From coworkers to so much more! Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles took fans by surprise with their whirlwind romance, which began when they met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

The duo made headlines when they were photographed holding hands at Styles’ manager’s wedding in January 2021. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the twosome sparked a connection when they started working together.

Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” the insider said. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

Wilde’s romance with the British singer came two months after she split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis and three months after Styles joined her film. Sudeikis and the Booksmart director, who were together for over a decade, share two children: son Otis and daughter Daisy.

When reports of the relationship first emerged, a source told Us that Styles was not the reason for the House alum’s split from the Ted Lasso star.

“Harry did not break up an engagement,” the source said.

Although Styles didn’t come inbetween Wilde and Sudeikis, the new couple still tried to keep their relationship quiet on set in the beginning.

“Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” an insider told Us in January 2021. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”

The psychological thriller, which revolves around a housewife in the 1950s, also stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll.

After filming wrapped in February 2021, Wilde joined Styles in London, where they enjoyed some time to themselves.

“People tend to respect people’s privacy in London, so they probably feel comfortable walking around by themselves and don’t feel like they need a bodyguard,” an insider told Us in April 2021.

The duo were “spotted at local pubs” during their London getaway.

“They were walking close to each other and had their arms linked together,” added an insider, who bumped into the duo on one of their casual strolls. “They seemed very couply and cuddly with one another.”

Scroll down to relive Styles and Wilde’s unexpected romance:

