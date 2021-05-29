Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Jennifer Lopez Spotted With Ex Marc Anthony After Romantic Ben Affleck Getaway

By Yana Grebenyuk
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 16 days ago

A trip to the past! Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony spent some time together in Miami following her romantic getaway with Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 51, and Anthony, 52, were seen grabbing lunch together at the W Hotel South Beach on Thursday, May 27, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The exes were married from 2004 to 2011. In July 2011, a rep for Lopez and Anthony confirmed to Us Weekly that the duo made the “very difficult decision” to end their marriage. The breakup was “an amicable conclusion on all matters.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdYUY_0aFWWfq100
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Shutterstock (2)

The “On the Floor” singer and the record executive share 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian and have continued to stay on good terms.

It was previously confirmed that Anthony was even invited to Lopez’s planned nuptials to Alex Rodriguez because they “have always sustained a healthy and respectful relationship,” a source previously told Us in February 2020. The athlete, 45, and the singer have since split.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Rodriguez and Lopez said in a statement to the Today show in April. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

One month later, Lopez was seen spending time with another former flame, Affleck, 48. The twosome sparked romance rumors when the Argo director was spotted arriving at the Hustlers star’s Los Angeles home.

Since then, they have traveled together to Montana for Mother’s Day weekend.

“It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure,” a source told Us at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49lOYY_0aFWWfq100
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Shutterstock

Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged from 2002 to 2004, were then spotted arriving at the Miami airport earlier this week. The pair enjoyed some quality time in a 11-bedroom, 12-bathroom vacation home — and things seem to be heating up.

“Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes,” an insider told Us on May 26. “They are full-on dating and very happy together.”

The source added: “Ben and Jen feel so close to each other very quickly. The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other.”

Rodriguez, meanwhile, had only one thing to say when asked about Lopez reconnecting with Affleck.

“Go Yankees,” the longtime MLB star said in a video posted by Page Six earlier this month.

Rodriguez later took to social media to reflect on how thankful he is at the moment.

“The sun is setting on a perfect golf day, and I’m feeling very appreciative for all of the wonderful things in life. ☀️,” he wrote via Instagram on May 27, alongside a photo of himself gazing out at a golf course. “Tell me something good that happened to you today.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The W Hotel South Beach#The Daily Mail#Argo#Hustlers#Mother#Hot Hollywood#Romantic Getaway#Friends#Twins#April#Affection#Lunch#July#Yankees#Spotted
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
MLB
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicFranklin Favorite

Jennifer Lopez hits the studio as she teases 'sexy' new music

Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old singer-and-actress appeared to tease that new music is on the way over the weekend. She captioned a snap of herself in the recording booth: "Sexy summer fun coming." Jennifer's last single was 2020's 'In The Morning'. Meanwhile, the 'Shotgun Wedding' star's...
RetailAllure

Jennifer Lopez Has Brand-New Curtain Bangs for Summer

Curtain bangs have been having a moment lately. The lengthy fringe has been spotted all over social media and, of course, on a few celebrities, too. Gabrielle Union revealed a set of sleek bangs that fell just past her cheekbones in September 2020. Rihanna tried the look on for size in a retro-themed Savage X Fenty shoot in March 2021. Just a few weeks later in April, Anne Hathway emerged with her honey-brown hair cut with — you guessed it — a set of side-swept curtain bangs. Now, Jennifer Lopez is the latest to debut the face-framing fringe, indicating that the look will probably continue to go strong through the upcoming summer.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Jennifer Lopez Still Has Ben Affleck’s Engagement Ring Worth $ 1.2 Million: Reports

Despite ending her engagement with Ben Affleck over a decade ago, American star Jennifer Lopez might still own the lavish engagement ring with which Ben proposed her. As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to reignite reconciliation rumours, a source close to JLO told Fox News that the star is speculated to still own the pink sparkler ring with which Ben proposed her. Alex Rodriguez Is Upset and Shocked Over Ex-Fiance Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Reunion.
CelebritiesJezebel

There's a Non-Zero Chance a J.Lo Breakup Anthem Is on the Way

Could it be? New breakup music from Jennifer Lopez???. Fresh off her split from A-Rod and amid juicy rumors about a rekindled romance with ex Ben Affleck, J.Lo posted a photo of herself in a recording studio to Instagram on Saturday, promising forthcoming “sexy summer fun.”. Is it an album?...
Musicpurewow.com

Alert! Jennifer Lopez Is Working on Some ‘Sexy Summer Fun’ Music

We hope you're ready to hit the dance floor, because Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old actress and musician posted an Instagram photo where she is seen singing in a studio. She captioned the photo with a vague teaser, saying, "Sexy summer fun coming," along with some music note and heart emojis.
Beauty & Fashionfoxwilmington.com

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck: Their relationship over the years

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met while filming the movie ‘Gigli’ in 2001. She was still married to her husband Chriss Judd at the time, but filed for divorce not long after. Bennifer went public after filing. Though they didn’t last at the time, it appears the former pair are back together as they’ve recently been spotted together on a number of occasions including a trip to Montana and a dinner date in West Hollywood. (Photo by Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images)
MLBMercury News

Is a happy, blended family in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s future?

Without officially confirming that they’re dating again, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have let themselves be photographed hanging out together in Montana and Miami, and cuddling while entering Wolfang Puck’s new West Hollywood restaurant this week. They’ve also let entertainment sites broadcast the news that their rekindled romance is getting...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Ben Affleck Smirks for the Paparazzi as He Leaves Jennifer Lopez’s House

Ben Affleck greeted the paparazzi set up outside of Jennifer Lopez’s Los Angeles mansion with an enigmatic smirk. The actor proved his rekindled romance with the singer is still going strong as he was photographed leaving her home in his car on Wednesday morning taking in the fresh air with the windows rolled all the way down, which also provided the paparazzi with a clear shot of the star as he drove back to his own Pacific Palisades mansion. While at first Affleck looked distressed to see all the cameras waiting for him outside, he quickly turned that frown into what looked like a subtly pleased smile.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Alex Rodriguez reunites with ex-wife amid ‘Bennifer’ drama

Alex Rodriguez reunited with this ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, over the weekend as his former fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, continues to fuel reconciliation rumors with her former flame Ben Affleck. The retired New York Yankees player, 45, and Scurtis, 48, hit the gym together according to his Instagram Story. “Cynthia is a...
Beauty & FashionHelloGiggles

Jennifer Lopez Put Her Own Twist on This Year’s Trendiest Haircut

Oh, you thought the celebrity-curtain bang headlines were over? Guess again, because queen Jennifer Lopez just paid her hairstylist a visit and strutted out of the salon with summer's hottest and trendiest look, but with a twist: blunt curtain bangs. That's right folks. J.Lo—arguably, the OG trendsetter for every kind of bang out there—along with the help of her favorite celebrity stylist and confidant, Chris Appleton, have reinvented the famous hairstyle with a more blunt, dramatic, in-your-face cut and shape.
Celebritieshollywoodunlocked.com

JLo and Ben Affleck Seemingly Confirm Relationship After Being Spotted Kissing For The First Time Since Reuniting

JLo and Ben Affleck Seemingly Confirm Relationship After Being Spotted Kissing For The First Time Since Reuniting. After weeks of heavy speculation, it seems like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally confirmed that they are back together. As Page Six reports, the reunited couple were photographed kissing for the first time since reigniting their romance earlier this year.