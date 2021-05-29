Jennifer Lopez Spotted With Ex Marc Anthony After Romantic Ben Affleck Getaway

A trip to the past! Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony spent some time together in Miami following her romantic getaway with Ben Affleck.

Lopez, 51, and Anthony, 52, were seen grabbing lunch together at the W Hotel South Beach on Thursday, May 27, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The exes were married from 2004 to 2011. In July 2011, a rep for Lopez and Anthony confirmed to Us Weekly that the duo made the “very difficult decision” to end their marriage. The breakup was “an amicable conclusion on all matters.”

The “On the Floor” singer and the record executive share 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian and have continued to stay on good terms.

It was previously confirmed that Anthony was even invited to Lopez’s planned nuptials to Alex Rodriguez because they “have always sustained a healthy and respectful relationship,” a source previously told Us in February 2020. The athlete, 45, and the singer have since split.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Rodriguez and Lopez said in a statement to the Today show in April. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

One month later, Lopez was seen spending time with another former flame, Affleck, 48. The twosome sparked romance rumors when the Argo director was spotted arriving at the Hustlers star’s Los Angeles home.

Since then, they have traveled together to Montana for Mother’s Day weekend.

“It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure,” a source told Us at the time.

Lopez and Affleck, who were engaged from 2002 to 2004, were then spotted arriving at the Miami airport earlier this week. The pair enjoyed some quality time in a 11-bedroom, 12-bathroom vacation home — and things seem to be heating up.

“Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes,” an insider told Us on May 26. “They are full-on dating and very happy together.”

The source added: “Ben and Jen feel so close to each other very quickly. The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of affection for each other.”

Rodriguez, meanwhile, had only one thing to say when asked about Lopez reconnecting with Affleck.

“Go Yankees,” the longtime MLB star said in a video posted by Page Six earlier this month.

Rodriguez later took to social media to reflect on how thankful he is at the moment.

“The sun is setting on a perfect golf day, and I’m feeling very appreciative for all of the wonderful things in life. ☀️,” he wrote via Instagram on May 27, alongside a photo of himself gazing out at a golf course. “Tell me something good that happened to you today.”

