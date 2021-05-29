Cancel
Houston, TX

Storm topples tree, knocks out power in Houston, but clear skies ahead

By Anna Bauman
Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large tree toppled over Friday night at a house in Houston's Second Ward as thunder, lightning and heavy rain rumbled through the region. A long-time resident on the 6000 block of Brady Street was watching TV when she heard a loud crack as rain began falling hard outside, OnScene TV reported. An old tree split and fell into the woman's front yard, part of it on top of her roof and car. The extent of the damage was unclear and no one was injured.

Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Flash flooding worsens east of Houston; local flood watch through morning

A flash flood watch continues across southeast Texas, with areas east of Houston receiving the brunt of the rain Monday, according to weather reports. The watch should last through 7 a.m. Thursday in the region. Areas could receive 4 to 8 inches with higher amounts possible, the National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Office reported.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Wet week in store for the Houston region

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to drench the Houston-area every day this week, possibly dumping a combined 6 to 10 inches of rain throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service. Higher rainfalls amounts are possible in isolated areas. Multiple storm systems will move in from the southwestern...
Houston, TXspacecityweather.com

Storms sagging south into Houston metro area on Monday afternoon

The heaviest rainfall today has fallen east of Houston, from Chambers County to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Some locations have received more than 12 inches of rain and some serious flooding is underway. Closer to Houston, a slow-moving band of showers has established itself just north of the Houston metro area....
Houston, TXspacecityweather.com

Round one of rain winding down after hammering areas between Houston & Corpus Christi

For the vast majority of the Houston area, today was pretty uneventful. Across Harris County, according to the Flood Control map, the max total was 1.64 inches along Buffalo Bayou at the Beltway. But as you went southwest along Highway 59, things escalated quite a bit. The max total in our region today was 13.47 inches (as of 3 PM) in Wharton County, just east of Ganado.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Hail, high winds possible in Sunday storms expected across SE Texas

A strong thunderstorm could bring high winds and small hail to parts of Houston Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A weather advisory was issued for central Harris County Sunday morning, stating that winds over 40 mph and pea size hail could hit Humble, Jersey Village, Spring Branch and the Aldine areas.
Conroe, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FLOODING IN CONROE

REPORTS OF THE FREEWAY FEEDERS FLOODED I-45 AT WILSON AND I-45 AT RIVER PLANTATION. Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas…. Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas…. Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to. thunderstorms....
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chambers, Harris, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Chambers; Harris; Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. 2.48 Inches of rain has fallen in 30 minutes at the gauge located at Cedar Bayou and FM 1960. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Baytown, Humble, Liberty, Dayton, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Kingwood, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Old River-Winfree, Ames, Cove, Lake Houston Dam, Sheldon, Lake Houston, Atascocita and Hunterwood. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.