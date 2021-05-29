Cancel
Hawaii State

Miles Teller on alleged assault in Hawaii: ‘I got jumped’

By Jessica Bennett
Page Six
Page Six
Cover picture for the articleMiles Teller shared a major detail surrounding his recent alleged assault in Hawaii while calling out a sports announcer making light of the matter. “I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud,” tweeted the 34-year-old “Whiplash” star in response to colorful commentator Pat McAfee, who compared the island brawl to a tag-team wrestling match on Friday night’s “Smackdown.”

