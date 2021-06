The Duchess of Cambridge is rarely seen wearing anything other than her iconic engagement ring and wedding bands, but she does own a stunning citrine jewel, too. Kate has only been pictured wearing it on a handful of occasions - a number of which came in 2018, shortly after the birth of Prince Louis. She was spotted wearing the sizeable rock to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, later showing it off again during her visit to the Wimbledon championships.