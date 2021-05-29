Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Patty Brewer, 68

Brown County Press
Brown County Press
 17 days ago
Patty K. Brewer fell into Eteranl Rest on Tuesday, May 25, 1952 at the age of 68. She was born to the late Lawrence and Marie (nee Nolan) Hensley on November 23, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Patty is survived by her beloved children Ricky (Deanna) Brewer, Amy Stewart, Angela (Jeremy) Clark, and Micheal Brewer; her adored grandchildren Jessica (Christian) Brewer, Maranda (Kurtys) Brewer, Deven Stewart, Patricia Brewer, Zachary Stewart, Michelle (Austin) Wright, Issac Brewer, Kia (Thomas) Harrington, Victoria Brewer, Katelynn Clark, Michael Brewer Jr, Alyssia Brewer; her cherished great grandchildren Xander, Kaylee, Joshua, Kayne, Kyleigh, Teigen, Kaelyn, River, Raylyn, and Drew; and her caring siblings Ruby, DeeDee, Arlene, Jack, Bill, and Buck.

In addition to her parents Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Brewer, her son Joshua, one sister, and one grandson.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Greenbush Baptist Church located at 15977 Edgington Road, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and run until the time of service. Pastor Michael Brandonberg officiating. Burial will follow at Williamsburg Cemetery in Williamsburg Township.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.

