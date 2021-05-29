Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Indy 500 tickets are sold out, don't get scammed buying fake ones

WRTV
SPEEDWAY — It's a problem that pops up every year around this time: Scammers looking to make money by trying to sell fake tickets to the Indianapolis 500.

As always, Speedway Police do not want to people to get scammed.

They said the only way you know tickets are legitimate is if they're bought directly from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IMS has shared the same message over the years and it's an even more important reminder now because the Indy 500 is sold out.

The Better Business Bureau also offers tips to avoid getting scammed when you're looking for tickets to any event.

They recommend you should consider the source, whether you're buying from a person on a street corner or from someone you know and trust. If you're buying them online, make sure the website has a clear refund policy. If it's legitimate, it should be stated clearly on the website you're purchasing from.

Finally, if you do get tickets and want to verify if they're real, you can take them to the entrance of the venue to be scanned.

