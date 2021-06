Harlequins held on to defeat Saracens and win their first Premiership 15s title at Kingsholm on Sunday. Two tries from Amy Cokayne gave Harlequins an early lead, while Lagi Tuima added six points from the tee. Saracens hit back through two tries from Marlie Packer before Harlequins were reduced to 13 players for the final stages following yellow cards for Cokayne and Abbie Ward. Sophie de Goede reduced Harlequins’ lead to five points with 14 minutes to go but another Tuima penalty secured their first title and a 25-17 win. Harlequins prop Shaunagh Brown was awarded player of the match...