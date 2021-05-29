Cancel
Sex Crimes

Another Ex-Girlfriend Is Suing Marilyn Manson For Sexual Assault & Battery

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumerous women have stepped up to accuse Marilyn Manson of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse in the past several months, beginning with his ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood. Esmé Bianco, another actress who was involved with Manson, is suing him for sexual assault, and his former assistant also sued him for sexual assault, sexual harassment and sexual battery. Now, TMZ reports that a third woman has filed a suit, claiming that he raped her and forced her to watch a disturbing video depicting a groupie being tortured.

