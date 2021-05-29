Kate Middleton Has Proven To Be The Princess That Can Rock An Outfit Twice

During a tough year for the royal family—the death of Prince Philip, the claims about Prince Andrew, and the widening rift between the family and Prince Harry—Kate Middleton has reportedly been the royal family's "glue." At Prince Philip's funeral, she was seen apparently playing peacemaker between Princes Harry and William, whose relationship has been fractured since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals. According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, writing in The Telegraph, Kate very much wants to fix things between the Sussexes and the Cambridges—in part so that Archie and his sister can be close to her own kids, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.