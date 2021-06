On June 14, 2011, everything changed for young child actress Brooklyn Rae Silzer as she joined the cast of GENERAL HOSPITAL and now the teenager is looking back at her accomplishment in amazement! “10 years ago my life changed forever being cast as Emma Scorpio Drake!” she enthused on Twitter, sharing a photo of herself standing outside the soap’s studio side-by-side with a recent shot of her now all grown up (but still wearing pink!). “Thank you all for being so supportive of me over the years, and I am forever grateful to be a part of the GH family.”