Top things to do in and around Atlanta this month

Looking for something to do around Atlanta? Here are some things to do around Atlanta for those who are interested in getting out. But with things constantly changing, please confirm the event is still happening before attending and it’s best to always take a mask.

Sunday May 30

The Dillard House presents November Blue, a multi-genre Nashville band who will be playing on Sunday, May 30. The Dillard House invites you and your family to join them for a fun-filled weekend that includes barbecue chicken, ribs and beef brisket, hot dogs, sides, desserts and great music. Check out the Dillard House’s website for more on the big event.

Now-May 31

In addition to the 26 circus performances under The Big Top, there are more than 40 exciting carnival rides and attractions, as well as lots of food such as hot wings, funnel cakes, cotton candy, fried Oreos, snow cones, elephant ears and more.

Saturdays

Every Saturday through July 31, the community is invited to enjoy an evening of delectable bites and classic movies at Uptown Atlanta. Event attendance is free, but reservations are required. May 29 - Good Morning, Vietnam

May 28

As the live music experience is slowly able to come back to life, Wildwood Revival is launching its first socially-distanced Summer Concert Series, Into the Wildwood, comprising multiple concerts located at Cloverleaf Farm just outside of Athens, Georgia. Old Crow Medicine Show with special guest Caleb Caudle plays on May 28.

May 29-31

Enjoy the three-day Memorial Day Weekend with a “Pirate Invasion” theme at the festival.

May 29-30

Dozens of colorful artisans from around the country will showcase their works in Downtown Alpharetta by the Village Green. Enjoy live music, performances, kids activities, and festival food! Admission is FREE!

May 30

The Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta is offering a pop-up cocktail lounge and pool party featuring one of Atlanta’s best DJs, DJ EU. Whether you’re looking to sip Braves-themed cocktails or just lounge 582 feet from home plate at 582 Waterside Lounge, Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta has it all this weekend.

June 5

Co-hosted by the City of Duluth, the inaugural Little Beer festival will take place in the Parsons Alley Courtyard just outside of Good Word Brewing and will feature over 40, exclusive, hand-selected breweries and over 80 types of beers!

June 6

Seven Avalon restaurants will come together to create an al fresco dining experience that supports struggling restaurant workers. From 6:30 to 9 p.m., foodies are invited to the Alpharetta mixed-use destination for the third annual Savor the Boulevard, a one-of-a-kind culinary celebration benefiting Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides emergency assistance to restaurant workers in crisis. With tables spanning Avalon Boulevard, the open-air dinner party invites guests to indulge in an exceptional street-level dining experience, with prix fixe four-course meals and beverage pairings from Biltong Bar, Branch & Barrel, Colletta, Cru Wine Bar, Oak Steakhouse, Rumi’s Kitchen and South City Kitchen.

June 12

The 11th annual Atlanta Summer Beer Fest includes over 150 beers, hard seltzers, as well as a selection of wine and some cider to choose from. There will be live music, DJ QTip, plenty of fun and games, and food will be available for purchase.

June 19-20

The Sautee Nacoochee Community Association will host events in the museums, African American Heritage Site, art galleries and theatre highlighting the observance of Juneteenth. Children can participate in a campus-wide scavenger hunt. Through the activity, they will learn about the importance of Juneteenth and African American individuals who have impacted the community. Those who do not wish to participate in the scavenger hunt can stop by the Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia to pick up a Juneteenth take-home packet, which includes a copy of Juneteenth for Mazie by Floyd Cooper. Families can visit the Heritage Site and blacksmith forge on Saturday from 10 AM - 4 PM.

Now through Oct. 31

Come check out two new exhibits at the Atlanta Botanical Garden!

Aerial Art in Motion, and Art in Bloom! Aerial in motion features a custom-created “skynet” billowing in the air above Storza Woods like a flock of multi-colored birds, while over-scale glass floral sculptures blossom throughout the more formal gardens. Masks are required when indoors.

On-going

Tuesday - Sundays

The Garden is now hosting live music every night of Cocktails in the Garden...Enjoy Atlanta’s favorite outdoor escape, along with great music from local musicians. Masks are required, tickets can be bought online.

