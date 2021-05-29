ACPL lifts mask mandate, fines for juveniles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – In its meeting on Thursday, May 27 the Board of Trustees of the Allen County Public Library took action on mask requirements and juvenile fines. The Board voted to lift the mask requirement for library patrons. Those library visitors who are not fully vaccinated are still encouraged to wear masks, but will not be required to do so. The Board also agreed that decisions related to mask requirements for ACPL staff should be left to library management. Executive Director Susan Baier announced her intent to continue requiring staff to wear masks for the time being.